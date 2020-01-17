UNC Football is featured on several top 25 lists for the 2020 pre-season.

When Joe Burrow and the Tigers enjoyed Stogies after defeating Clemson on Monday night, the rest of the college football world looked to the next season.

The forecasters have taken note of the North Carolina Tar Heels and the team has appeared on several lists. This is surely good news for Carolina fans right now.

At the time of writing, there were 11 2020 top 25 articles published by major sports news, including the Tar Heels. The UNC is on average 22nd, as Chad indicated yesterday.

The reasons for Carolina’s ranking in these pre-season polls are consistently similar. An important factor is that only five seniors are lost. Of course, there may be one or two early departures for the design and the program has seen some broadcasts in the past month, but the UNC will return most of its 2019 team and the two most likely young players, Dazz Newsome and Chazz, have already returned announced to return.

On the offensive, Sam Howell, who returns as an experienced student, includes a pair of complementary running backs and a duo of dynamic wide receivers.

Several starters have graduated on the defensive, but a young core that has improved dramatically over the year will return with a full season of defensive experience from Jay Bateman. The wear and tear of secondary education allowed young people in particular to gain valuable experience.

Add one of the top 20 recruitment classes, a culture and focus shift with Hall of Famer Mack Brown, and an improved gaming experience. All losses from 2019 are seven points or less. No wonder the Tar Heels create these lists.

Below are the first preseason rankings for the 2020 UNC football season:

Do the experts underestimate the heels? Or is our hubris like Icarus preparing us for a hard crash into reality? Maybe you got it right? Let us know in the comments below!