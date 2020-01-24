UNC fans are a little more optimistic after losing heels to Virginia Tech

Welcome to SB Nation FanPulse, a survey among fans in university sports. Polls are sent out every week during the university sports season to send fans to each team. Tar Heel fans can Sign in here Join FanPulse.

What if I told you things were looking better in the UNC fan base? What if I told you that although Carolina is still striving for the elusive January win in 2020, fans feel at least a little better about this team? If you’re confused by this information, this is a bit understandable, but it will likely shed a better light on the biggest problem this team has faced this year. With this in mind, here are the results of this week’s survey of fan trust:

We’ve been doing our best for the whole month to decipher the problems that are afflicting this UNC basketball team, but let’s face it: there is really a big problem that makes things worse than it ever is would. Brandon Robinson, Cole Anthony, Sterling Manley and Anthony Harris were unavailable to play against Virginia Tech, and Leaky Black played with an injured hand. All without considering the bumps and bruises that other members of the team might have, and without taking into account that Jeremiah Francis returned to the court after a painful knee injury. It’s easy to forget how bad it is to announce just one or two injuries every week, but if you focus on the whole picture, it’s really difficult to be too tough on this group of men.

What this team showed against Virginia Tech was frankly impressive, especially given the staff that was introduced. Garrison Brooks and Justin Pierce had great gigs and overall it looked like they were flowing a little better. None of this does not mean that there are no remaining execution problems, as is definitely the case, but the amount of combat and tenacity that this team shows is extremely admirable. Hopefully they will keep the same energy when Cole Anthony is finally able to return to this team and try to save as much of this season as possible.

What do you think of this week’s survey results? Do you feel better for the rest of this season when you know Cole Anthony’s return is imminent? Or have you slowly returned to the bushes with your basketball jersey and have already reappeared with a baseball jersey? Let us know in the comments below. If you haven’t signed up for FanPulse yet, you can do so as usual by clicking the link at the top of this article.

Go heels!