UNC defeats NC State on the street behind Garrison Brooks' monster night

Carolina basketball competitions will always improve my mood, but today’s win over NC State has done my soul good. Roy Williams absolutely hates losing against State, and he has done a great job of avoiding that much more often. Things this season were such that Wolfpack fans had to feel pretty good about making Old Roy angry tonight.

Enter: Garrison Brooks.

Brooks scored 25 points and made 11 rebounds on his way to another double-double. The rest of the starters were remarkably consistent with Armando Bacot, Leaky Black and Brandon Robinson, all with 11 points. Since the bank was still limited to three players, the starters had to carry most of the load again. They did so well that they beat a team that played 14: 6 against them tonight in double digits in their own building.

If it looks like I’m attacking NC status pretty hard, it’s because I am. Not because of what the players were doing, but because of the behavior of their fans. Brandon Robinson’s body was held together with paper clips and chewing gum tonight and he barely made it in one piece. He was hit in the ribs at the start of the game and (as expected in sports) battled the pain for the rest of the game. He had to be seen by the trainer several times. An audible part of the crowd in the PNC arena was anything but athletic, while Robinson was on the floor with obvious pain.

Do we really expect anything better? No, but the boy had a car accident with a drunk driver just two weeks ago. His own fan base made it difficult for him to miss the Virginia Tech game with the persistent effects of his injuries (which were also unacceptable). I guess it’s kind of the nature of sports fans, but that makes Tar Heels’ win feel even sweeter.

UNC rolled the ball thirteen times in the US state, but 49% of them managed to keep their heads above water. The later free-throw shooting was a bit scary for everyone, but Robinson was able to drop his shots off the charity strip to seal the deal. The discrepancy in the free throw line was a big factor in the game as the heels scored 25 free throws and the wolf pack only seven.

It felt great on Saturday to finally break out of the defeat in five games, but tonight it is even better for obvious reasons. We hope the boys can go this far on Saturday when they greet Boston College at the Dean Dome.