UNC Basketball vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things Learned

Another weekend conference game. Another loss. To wash. Do the washing up. To repeat. The paragraphs repeated a regular occurrence from this time of year, dropping a 66-52 contest to Pitt. North Carolina took its place at noon and looked as lifeless and bleak as at other times in the past few weeks. The opening verse didn’t quite match the inability to face Georgia Tech a few weeks ago, but the result was still the same.

Let’s just go over three things we’ve learned.

Defensive tweaks

For the first time this season, Roy Williams placed the heels in a zone defense for long distances. Since North Carolina was constantly knocked off the screens and dribble drive kick actions were carried out, a change was made in both the first and the second half. The result was inconsistent, but ultimately slowed Pitt’s goal. The Panthers scored only two field goals in the final with 15:11.

As the game evolves and more offensive styles focus more on three-point attempts, North Carolina’s defense philosophy has become an increasingly important topic of discussion for UNC fans in recent years. In North Carolina, there were traditionally elements of hard securing balls that supported (or overhauled) the penetration of drops and were more willing to exchange three-point attempts for close-up attempts in color.

If UNC has first-class athletics in terms of girth and depth of the post to ensure consistent rim protection, this style has proven to be very successful. In recent seasons, however, the UNC has been vulnerable to more offensive attacks from deep. This philosophy has been abused regularly this season, so it is clear that the current talent cannot play on the defensive for 40 minutes. It will be interesting to see if Roy takes a page out of Dean Smith’s game book (or even Josh Pastner’s current methods) and advances to a more fluid defense scheme that includes multiple defensive looks throughout the game to control the pace as much as possible.

Problems after entry

North Carolina made early and frequent efforts to highlight the mail entries. Without a real threat from outside shots or a real threat from Point Guard, however, Pitt simply slumped into the alley and was made up of Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot. These difficulties limited the heels in the first half when Pitt finally gained a lead of 23 points.

Part of the problem was the position of the tickets. Brooks and Bacot often got the ball 8-12 feet from the rim, or a UNC guards dropped it at an awkward angle after running over or misreading the defense. Given Brooks’ limited post repertoire and Bacot’s tendency to detach itself from the edge, this is a recipe for low-efficiency experiments. I’ll go into it later this week with a movie review, but here are a few examples.

example 1

Brooks received the ball well out of color, with a double team coming from the wing and no room for Bacot to dive. An offensive putback saved this property.

Example 2

Bacot takes over possession. The free-throw line was pushed out, which was saved by a Brandon Robinson three-pointer with the shot clock under 10 seconds.

Example 3

Bacot called for the ball on the track when UNC tried to build the backscreen praise. Four Pitt defenders were within three feet of each other. A bad pass from Robinson sent Bacot towards the baseline before he could grab the ball. This also saved an offensive that was repelled by Bacot after a missed attempt.

A few common topics were UNC post players who didn’t get deep into the lane and games that were saved by offensive bouncing. Bacot, Brooks and Justin Pierce failed to convert on the fringe and free throw line. Brooks ended with 16 and 13. Bacot added 12 and 11. They ended with a combined 28 points and 24 rebounds. Most of it was thanks to the UNC’s 21 offensive rebounds (6 by Brooks, 4 by Bacot).

free throws

This is low-hanging fruit, but UNC was 10-21 off the line. Pittsburgh was 19-27. The old adage says that your opponent wins if your opponent makes more free throws than you try. It is not 100% applicable in this case, but it is scarce. The inability to make contact or convert when they’re on the line has caused the heels to fail.

Part of this is thought to be due to a lack of sportiness and marginal playmakers. The UNC guards just don’t get to the edge. This can also be attributed to the section above where the post players do not consistently receive the ball in high percentage areas where fouls can be easily drawn. Credit Pitt for the hit, but it’s hard to ignore that a late 10-point deficit could have been two possessions had UNC struck a few more freebies.

Instead, it was another loss to a team that didn’t show up for 40 minutes.