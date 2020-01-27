UNC Basketball vs. NC State: How to watch, channel and stream online

Hi there! A victory! Do you remember this?

It feels like a huge barrier has been overcome when the Tar Heels not only won Roy Williams for the 880th time, but it was also a challenge for this team to survive a commanding lead and the injured and lost leads keep it during the game.

It’s been six weeks since Cole Anthony started rehab because of a meniscus tear, and it is still being discussed whether he will return or not. Williams has made it clear that he won’t do it until Anthony has practiced, and it would be surprising to see him on the pitch after the short turn this evening in Raleigh. In the meantime, the Tar Heels will add momentum to the Miami win as the team appears to be getting used to its strengths and limitations.

The wolf pack are about to lick their wounds tonight when their last game against Georgia Teach in Atlanta on Saturday was a loss. It’s hard to judge how good the wolf packs are this season, as they go into the game 5-4 in ACC, but they don’t really win unless they’re out in Virginia. That said, they are currently in a three-way tie to fifth and are only one game back from double-bye. They sat back and enjoyed the misery in Chapel Hill, which is usually reserved for them annually.

A win tonight would allow the Tar Heels to climb back to 3-6 in the conference and develop real momentum as they are likely to see Anthony’s return before delving into the most difficult part of the schedule. If you’re not in Raleigh tonight, learn how to follow the action here.