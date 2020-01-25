UNC Basketball vs. Miami: How to watch, channel, stream

The Tar Heels were agonizingly close to losing to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. Instead, the Hokies won in double overtime, and the UNC continued to drop below 0.500. Carolina is now returning home to take on Miami.

The Hurricanes have not showered themselves with fame since they are 2-6 at the conference against UNC. Earlier this week, they made another stop in the triangle and were wiped out by the Duke. It’s not as long as the UNC, but Miami is also getting into this game.

One of the great stories going into this game will be the continued Cole Anthony watch. He traveled with the team to Blacksburg on the heels of his tweet about wanting to get back on the pitch, which raised questions about whether he would play. He didn’t, but there will likely be a similar intrigue regarding his status for this game until there is some kind of announcement.

If you don’t drive to the Smith Center this afternoon, you can see how the Tar Heels stand up to the hurricanes.