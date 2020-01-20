Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport

Let’s have some time for us, gang.

The last time Carolina’s men’s basketball team was fatal to an ACC opponent who fell below 0.500 this season, Canadian band Nickelback enjoyed the third week of a ten-week stay later on the billboard charts with “How You Remind Me It was 2002, the same year that started with Peter Jackson’s Chokehold at the annual box office when The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring with the alienated 2001 and 2001 New Year parties ended in early 2002.

Now, in 2020, after a weak 14-point loss against the Panthers of Pitt, the Tar Heels are sitting at 8: 9, and the chorus of a nickelback song echoes between my ears as I stare at this blank browser window I am expected to write words about this season.

I was wrong, I was down in every bottle …

Things are not that great, we can agree on that. The heels seem to have no obvious signs and mostly defend themselves like so many wind turbines. At this point in the season, most of the secret was removed. The heels simply don’t have the offensive weapons to return to the games, nor do they have the defensive strength to keep the games close.

These five words in my head scream, “Are we having fun?”

It was no fun watching the Pitt game. The Panthers took the lead early and the rest of the game felt like a formality. Even when the Pittsburgh team experienced a significant drought to end the game, the heels still had no answer.

Yes, yes, yes, no, no.

You will be forgiven for turning off the game. You will be forgiven for choosing to check in the score while doing something else. It is important to use these precious weekend hours to make things better for you. So if you leave the TV on, you can check the result every now and then between cleaning up the garage to get more performance for you. If you’ve decided to run some errands and remove some things from your to-do list, you should consider yourself validated. If you told a loved one, perhaps a more stubborn fan than you, to scold yourself while reading a few chapters of the book that has been on your bedside table for the past five months, that’s all the more okay than I am can assume that the other room was boiling still.

Sometimes it is difficult to be a sports fan. We as a fan base are absolutely spoiled by our team, which always meets the incredibly high expectations. As smarter people than I wrote, this year is a perfect storm of bad luck and wear and tear. It doesn’t feel much better if you spend two hours of your weekend watching the heels lay an egg, but it can help a little bit to see what the anomaly is.

It can also be helpful to realize that the parallel I drew to open this piece is not necessarily the best. The ’01 -’02 heels started the season with a 0-3, then dropped to 2-5, before falling to 5-5 three times in a row, and then in the game I referred to in the article Fall Wake Forest. This team would eventually go 8 to 20, still the team’s darkest point. A season that started badly and stayed bad. In the 19-20 season, the lightning flashed in the middle of the dark when they finished with a promising 6-1 win over the then eleventh Oregon. There is a precedent here, but comparing this team to “01 – 02” is a little misleading. Only time will tell if we can bring the team this season together with the teams that have managed to change things, or whether we will speak in muted tones over the next few years as we will in the 8-20 season to do.

In the meantime, we call when you have other things to do when they’re done.