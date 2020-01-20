UNC Basketball: Problems in the Post

Much has been said about UNC’s inability to achieve consistent in and mail production despite the expected return to Roy Williams’ preferred two-large facility. Armando Bacot showed the normal ebb and flow of the newcomers. Garrison Brooks continues to be a multi-threat top scorer, but still needs putbacks or the support of his teammates to succeed. (71.2% of his field goals per hoop-math.com come from an assist).

The same problems started against Pittsburgh on Saturday. UNC tried with varying degrees of success to get the ball into the post, but the team tried to find the right rhythm. Given that UNC left Pittsburgh 28-14 in the livery and achieved a 47-27 rebound advantage, this doesn’t seem quite intuitive. In North Carolina’s offenses, however, the inability to detect any kind of internal consistency leads to inefficient offenses – especially this season.

Yes, the location and timing of mailing is a problem, but other shortcomings were painfully noticeable. The inability of the tall men to reach the goal when placed in a good goal position was overwhelming. Bacot and Brooks missed the 24 points of the second chance in North Carolina 13 times. Slow or bad decisions in the post didn’t help. Pittsburgh’s defensive schedule, which saw the wings sag or the team double, also left the shooters wide open as no one respected UNC’s shooting skills.

With these exclusion clauses, let’s look at a few possessions from the defeat on Saturday. Then we compare them with possessions against UCLA.

Pittsburgh

Platek to Bacot sales

Bacot Pitts puts Trey McGowens on the hip in the first minute. Platek drives hard to his right and delivers the ball in a decent place, but now Bacot is 8 feet from the basket and four defenders hit him. Note:

Bacot loses the ball on the way up. He’s still struggling to be “strong with the ball,” but he’s a newbie. These things are not surprising. Pitt’s defense plan doesn’t help him either.

Bacot leaking for 3

A similar situation appears a few seconds later. This time, Bacot takes the time to examine the defense, seek space, and then throw it back to Leaky. Xavier Johnson digs deep again, leaving Black wide open. The offense always looks better when you take pictures.

Platek to Bacot sales # 2

A few possessions later, Platek feeds Brooks and slides up the perimeter. They repeat the process, only Brooks never tries to get a better position. Platek’s only choice is to feed him ten feet from the basket again.

Brooks returns to Platek, who was actually trying to set up a screen for Robinson. Platek does his best to make a game, fakes and finds Bacot, who again attacks three defenders and loses the ball. This was a solid sequence for Platek.

It is noteworthy that all five Pitt defenders were in or around the paint. Robinson and Black were both open to the scope. Once again, a large part of the equation consists of defense measures. Pitts Champagnie hardly moves away from the lower block throughout the sequence.

Brooks missed the sweater

Robinson tries to roll off multiple screens, however nobody touches McGowens. Brooks doesn’t fight for position until Robinson picks up his dribble with McGowens on his face. The result is that Brooks gets a late replenishment three feet out of color. He turns into his shot shoulder and throws up a fadeaway sweater while he’s triple together. Bacot is cleaning up anyway.

This should have been a clean three for Robinson or an easy two for Brooks. Basic people.

Bacot block

Same song. Another verse. Bacot sets the screen to Leaky and slides down the alley. Leaky looks away from Keeling and dribbles to the free-throw line. Bacot does a great job in the position, but McGowens almost comes from the old three-point line for the block.

The Has two points and / or a foul. Here’s another point of view.

It is thanks to Bacot that he does not waste moves or dribbles, but he has to be stronger if he goes into the ring. Instead, Bacot Gerald Drumgoole changes his path just enough for McGowens to recover.

Pierce sales

One last clip. Pierce does a decent job, gets the passport, and waits. He misses Francis’ relocation, settles on the defense, and then tries to drive to the center. Maybe Robinson was even open with a quick twist and a diagonal pass. Instead, it is sales.

UCLA

To prove that all hope is not (yet) lost, here are some possessions from the victory against UCLA. They are mostly self-explanatory.

Brooks-Bacot Hi-Lo serve

Francis flattens the defense and brings the ball into the corner. He returns to Brooks, who fires it deep in Bacot. Simple bucket.

The key was Bacot’s effort. He gets a position on his defender and controls the initiative. Few possessions against Pitt looked so aggressive.

Francis to Brooks

Brooks Shuffle cuts off Robinson’s screen and leaves Just to the block. He pushes his defender out of the way, locks him up and Francis finds him for the bucket.

Robinson on the Bacot layout

Robinson takes the pass from the curly umbrella, looks quiet and shoots a perfect pass to Bacot. Reconsider Bacot’s positioning and efforts to penetrate deeply into the color. This looked like a completely different team than Saturday, although Anthony Harris was only missed at this UCLA competition.

Francis to Brooks Dunk

It helps to have a switch that can get on the track like Francis is doing here. He moves the defense and dishes to Brooks.

Since Francis is experiencing the expected ups and downs after more than two years without basketball and Cole Anthony is still missing, there is no player in North Carolina who can do this regularly. Christian Keeling found Pierce once in the first half of a curly umbrella, but Pierce hesitated and his shot was blocked.

What’s next?

The UNC’s dependence on post-production has to struggle for several reasons. Against Pittsburgh, it was largely a lack of effort and positioning by the tall men, combined with the fact that Pitt essentially ignored the three-point line in defense. One reason for these 21 rebounds was Pitt’s constant double teaming in the post, in which at least one tar heel remained open for a crash.

North Carolina fights when there is no point guard to attack the paint, a shooter to expand the defense, or a post for men who have difficulty gaining position and / or landing on the sidelines. They missed all three against Pitt. The efforts in the post were doubly disappointing considering how the UNC lost to the Panthers 10 days earlier.

This lack of driving skills and / or shooting can be easily alleviated by fast ball movements, well-timed screens and minimal hesitation in passes and shots. Unfortunately, this UNC team has been found to move the ball slowly, have difficulty contacting screens, and is extremely reluctant to shoot outside a 15-foot radius. Defenses do not even guard the three-point line.

The bottom line is that, overall, this team lacks the basic intelligence, basketball IQ, and / or God-given talent to defeat someone without spending 60 minutes in a 40-minute game. The lack of mental focus, unwillingness to be physically active, and the inability to show discipline on both sides of the pitch have brought the UNC into the season at this point. Cole Anthony’s return will help and there is enough talent on this team to finish with a victorious conference record.

Without major mental adjustments, however, this team will continue to miss its potential – no matter how high or low that potential is.