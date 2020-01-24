UNC Basketball: One moment

Garrison Brooks took a shot that he was unlikely to take in the second overtime game against the Hokies of Virginia Tech on Wednesday night by nearly 10 seconds. The Hokies threw the ball 9.7 seconds ahead and for the most part passed the ball unchallenged on the ground. Landers Nolley II handed the ball to Tyrece Radford with a remaining playing time of 4.6 seconds. What happened next was an almost perfect distillation of the season so far.

Check out the picture above in this article. It shows a real newcomer, Jeremiah Francis, trying to repel a shot while the game flies. The same Jeremiah Francis, who was pushed into service by injuries to other tar heels, even though he was fighting injuries himself. The same newcomer who would have time to learn and get things under control among more experienced teammates at different seasons.

Tyrece Radford got the most out of his 4.6 seconds after completing the handover, cutting into the paint, and pushing Francis out of his seat. Taking advantage of the extra space, he placed the ball where it struck the iron for a little eternity before falling through the nylon in less than a second – a fraction of a moment that would prove to be nothing more than a formality ,

After the following inbound pass was picked up by the already celebrating Hokies, Garrison Brooks had a place in the square under the Tar Heel basket. The same Garrison Brooks who led the team in points (28), rebounds (14) and assists (6). The same Tar Heel who played 48 out of 50 possible minutes in the game. The same player who hit an unlikely throw ten seconds ago. Sometimes when a Herculean effort is not enough, all you can do is sit down and think. Sometimes I can imagine that the weight of a team gets too big.

The Tar Heels led by a dozen points, which should have been 13 minutes in the game. If you’ve seen other games this season, you may have recognized the creeping certainty. Maybe a little tickle on the neck when Virginia Tech met three more. Maybe a stone in the pit of the stomach when another hokie appeared and hit his free throws. This sinking feeling when the ball hung on the edge at the end of the second and last extension.

The Tar Heels lost their sixth consecutive ACC game on Wednesday night for the first time in program history. The last few pieces frozen in Bernstein à la Jurassic Parks, a very important mosquito, could tell us everything we had to know about the season so far.