UNC Basketball: Garrison Brooks is the only bright spot in recent weeks

Garrison Brooks fell to the ground after North Carolina Tar Heels’ hard-fought loss to Virginia Tech on Wednesday, which could be thought of as a mixture of frustration and gasification. The junior striker played 48 of 50 minutes in the defeat of Tar Heels. When his teammates hurried to help him, you couldn’t help but feel bad for him. He went out of his way to help Roy Williams overtake Dean Smith on the all-time list of victories.

Brooks has been a catalyst for the Tar Heels, though they haven’t won in the past five games. He scored an average of 23 points per competition and, impressively, played no less than 36 minutes in one game. Brooks knows how important he is to the team. When he is not on the pitch, the team looks disheveled, which can be expected for a team without a point guard.

His series of great games has filled fans with (some) excitement lately when Cole Anthony returns, no matter how high the team’s record is. Despite the losing streak, parts of this team come into focus: Brandon Robinson as perimeter player, Cole Anthony as lead guard, Garrison Brooks as post player. The bad thing is we hardly saw these parts together on the floor.

To be honest, an NCAA tournament appearance is extremely unlikely for this team unless the selection committee decides to grant the UNC “Syracuse 14 Exemption.” Should this team miss the tournament, two of these three pieces will go under Anthony explained for the design.

But Brooks will still be there and will be the same main piece of next year’s team that will have high expectations from day one. After arriving in North Carolina, Brooks has consistently shown that he was the best player in the 2017 recruitment class, except for Cameron Johnson, who was a graduate transfer.

The big man now has up to 15 points at 54% shooting and 9.4 boards per game. I’m not sure if many people expected him from day one. Roy Williams found a jewel in Brooks. But there is reason to believe that it can continue to improve.

He struck a three point earlier in the year that looked oh so smooth and we asked him to do more of it, as opposed to the two point jump he likes to do. One area that he could improve is the quick exit from the double team because he will start to do it more and more often.

While there is a lot to complain about with this team, Brooks is not one of them. It was exciting and refreshing to see him on this tough track, and he blew people like Jalen Cone out and even looked a lot like Brice Johnson when it came to playing style.

We can thank Brooks for giving us something to look forward to every game because sometimes it was difficult.