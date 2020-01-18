UNC basketball against Pitt: how to watch, channel, stream information

The Tar Heels really need a win. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for them lately. The UNC received good news this morning with Jeremiah Francis and Brandon Robinson. Francis missed the game against Clemson with an aching knee and Robinson was hit by a drunk driver last weekend.

It’s definitely important to win them back if Carolina wants to celebrate their first win since the Yale game on December 30th. The Panthers used a couple of hot shots beyond the bow to defeat the heels in the Dean Dome. Hopefully the boys in light blue can take revenge on the street.

Here’s how you can adjust to today’s game when you watch from home:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Place: Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA

Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA TV: ESPN with Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander on the call

ESPN with Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander on the call Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network (affiliated companies) Here ) or Sirius XM channel 731

Tar Heel Sports Network (affiliated companies) ) or Sirius XM channel 731 streaming: WatchESPN for the tv feed of the game or turn on or GoHeels.com for the THSN radio broadcast

for the tv feed of the game or or for the THSN radio broadcast Line: Pitt -3

As always, we’ll be back with a full summary of events after the game. See you…

Go heels!