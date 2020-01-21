UNC at Virginia Tech: Three things to consider

Welp.

The heels are now in the 8: 9 win, with the only ACC win being a season opener that may have been played for a lifetime considering how different the team looks now than they were then, and they are in their second loss four games of the season. Roy Williams had only had one such ugly series in his entire UNC career. We kept talking about all the things this team has to find out, but games are always played and we see the same elementary weaknesses again and again. This team obviously lacks an offensive creator, but it also just looks leaderless, about to break free of signs of tension. You have to believe that Roy Williams tried everything he can think of to do something mentally for these children in the absence of the Point Guard, who at the beginning of the season at least dealt with all of this. Only in public He alternately calls himself flammable for this year’s losses and calls this group of players for their lack of offensive talent, and he’s much more emotional about injuries than in previous years: whether they would bring it together, to prove the opposite, or for their fallen comrades. It doesn’t seem like any of it worked. But we are sports fans, and that means that we will forever invest the mental energy of optimism in the hope that things will work out before it is too late (of course, this also applies if you stop this). , Next up is Blacksburg to see the Virginia Tech Hokies. It becomes difficult to do this as we see the same problems game by game, but here are some things we need to look for in this one:

At this point, it’s obvious to say that this year’s UNC team had problems scoring like no other during Roy Williams’ tenure, but I’m actually here to say that they have some sort of rhythm in the past few games seemed to have found before the catastrophe in Pitt: apart from the previous game in Pittsburgh, the heels had consistently scored 70 points in the last competitions. It’s not a big yardstick, but it gives you points that you can defend if you defend reasonably well. Obviously, it fell off a cliff against Pitt, and the result was a game that was almost never questioned, even though the Panthers practically stopped scoring goals in the second half. My colleague Jake has broken down all the ways that UNC failed to score in the game against Pitt, but the bottom line is that this team has to get back to what it can do: create good succession opportunities and find your shooters (Brandon Robinson and maybe Justin Pierce) and meet a back door cutter whenever possible. Attack possibilities are limited when the personnel are on the ground. However, you can win basketball games by doing a few things well, especially if you are defending. It seemed like this team was starting to understand this, even though it wasn’t put together on the pitch. You have to rediscover it. Virginia Tech is a fairly average defensive team, so it may or may not be the right matchup.

Hey, I was kind of right! I thought Coach Williams could start teaching his “21” pattern man-to-man the week after the Clemson heartbreaker to take a different look at opponents and maybe discover a better-functioning defense pattern, though not much Other than that, Williams threw in his points zone later in Pittsburgh and almost completely thwarted Pitt’s offensive, though this team’s ongoing transition problems prevented them from capitalizing in any meaningful way. Virginia Tech basically plays 5-1 and doesn’t prioritize rebound in any meaningful way. So a zone here may not be the best option, even a 1-2-2 that is built to move where the circumference of the ball is. But it definitely made a difference in his first appearance of the season, and I’m excited to see how defensive folds Williams bring in this game: The point zone where there was some success, “21”, which could be ideal to that particular opponent, or something we didn’t consider. Given VT’s anomalous, large-scale crime, which is even more than most “modern” college programs, it’s a fair bet to say that its usual exceeding of “22” is not the way to do it to do, especially with a team that doesn’t have it, was able to do it properly in better matchups.

In my introduction, I mentioned that, frustratingly, this team has responded to almost none of the words or obstacles thrown this season: Williams’ various public motivational techniques, or those that he is sure to practice privately, which will narrow the losses of their teammates for extended periods, failures, close Losses, lost leads, crucial calls, a loss that ended an all-time stand, all the reasons you would expect a team to go up in flames next time, and yet it was … nothing. I am usually not the person who advocates “mental make-up” or “tenacity” or “will” or “bulletin board” on this website because I think that very often this is commonplace and unnecessary macho explanations for sport are that do not appear that way the fans want that. To be a top athlete is mental training. With very few exceptions, you will not get to the level you are on TV every week and you will not develop this kind of “tenacity”. Sure, some have it more than others, but you would have a hard time convincing me. It is always the real reason for a team’s success or failure. But even I can say that despite numerous attempts by its trainer and the world around it, this team has refused to release and change control over this rate of loss and the way in which it occurred. But they hadn’t been embarrassed for a while, probably since the Ohio state game: Wofford was short of the other contestants (and recently defeated the UNC TBH), and UVA at JPJ was basically to be expected , Gonzaga was at least back and forth, and Georgia Tech, though it could qualify, was more frustrating than embarrassed by the disgusting drought. In other words, if there is anything to hope for, it is either a final push or exactly what this team had to do to correct the things it has so far been unable to do for some reason. We can only hope. That’s the nature of sport.