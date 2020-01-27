UNC at NC State: Three things to keep in mind

The Tar Heels scored the best of the season against Miami (94-71) on Saturday. It was offensive as if you saw a completely different team than the one we were used to. The 94 points are by far the highest total in the season (previous high of 83) and the heels have also managed to beat 50% shooting for the first time this year (58.0%). In addition, at 32, the team had the most assists recorded during the Roy Williams era.

Now the Hurricanes were without two of their main players in Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty, but the presentation was impressive nonetheless. After a quick turn and a trip to Raleigh this evening, there are a few things to consider as the heels try to build on that momentum.

The offensive against Miami started with Brandon Robinson, who scored another career high with 29 out of three points at 6-10, but which affected the rest of the team. It is certainly the most important thing we have seen when this team plays together. The just transferred Justin Pierce and Christian Keeling each contributed nine points, with Keeling losing his first three point against Oregon since November 29. Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot scored between 15 and 22 33 points on shooting.

This team’s confidence is as high as it has been throughout the season, but the question must be asked: can you build on that? After just one day off between games, the heels play in front of a Wolfpack audience that is definitely hostile. If Robinson doesn’t triple like Miami, someone else’s going to have to get that spark. More importantly, the guys have to be tough enough to get open punches.

Struggling with an exhausted hurricanes team at home is one thing, but if the heels can then claim a street win against an NC State team that hasn’t beaten them at home since 2013, the team would be more valid confer newly discovered moxie.

About a few weeks ago I wrote about how the tar heels needed bacot to become more stable. In the five games before the first game against Pittsburgh, he shot only 24% off the field while scoring an average of 6.2 points per competition. Well, during this last five-game run, Bacot averaged 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds was 57%.

Although the talent is obviously there, the young man struggles to bring the same energy every night most of the season. However, he seems to have really gained a foothold lately. Since Brooks has already proven to be a constant source of production, the forecourt of Heels will only become more impressive if Bacot becomes more thoughtful.

Bacot hasn’t always done well on the street, so tonight could be another good indicator of how far he’s progressed. If Bacot could do another solid job and help the heels leave Raleigh with a win, it would be a good sign for him and this team.

Carolina Basketball entered unfamiliar territory when its second loss to Pitt caused the program to lose for the first time since 2004. This is an indicator of how happy Tar Heel’s fans are, but you can be sure that these players don’t want this to be responsible for Roy Williams’ first loss as head coach. The first step to prevent this is to return to .500.

Apparently everything went against the heels this season. Most of this roster has dealt with an injury at some point. Probable lottery choice Cole Anthony has missed the past six weeks because of a meniscus tear. Although he won’t be returning tonight, the assumption that he’ll be back soon, along with Carolina’s recent performance boost, is reason enough to be optimistic about the rest of the season.

Roy Williams made it clear after the game in Miami that he was more concerned about getting the ninth for his team than winning the 880 for himself. Given the contempt he has expressed for the wolf pack in the past, I am willing to bet that he is even more desperate to win number ten for this team.