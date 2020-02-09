Unauthorized colonies, always a question of polls, witness to fall in voter turnout in polls of the Assembly in Delhi

New Delhi: After a slow start, the total voter turnout in Delhi meeting elections on Saturday set at 61.7 percent, such as data until midnight on India’s election voters turnout app. This is a decrease of almost six percentage points compared to 2015 when 67.12 percent of voters came to vote.

Regularization of unauthorized colonies was another major poll problem during the campaign. However, as with other constituencies, most assembly segments with high concentrations of unauthorized colonies registered a decline in voter turnout, with some remaining virtually unchanged.

For example, the Najafgarh constituency, which has at least 199 unauthorized colonies, witnessed a turnout of 64.38 percent against 69.1 percent. Kailash Gehlot from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fight from this seat.

Similarly, Uttam Nagar in West Delhi, where nearly 144 unauthorized colonies have been registered for regularization, recorded a 64 percent turnout, a seven percentage point drop compared to 71.2 percent in 2015.

Other constituencies with a high density of unauthorized colonies such as Burari with 58 percent voter turnout, Munda with 59.5 percent turnout, Gokalpur with 69.73 percent turnout, Matiala with 60.95 percent turnout were the seats, which saw a significant drop in polling rise on Saturday.

Badarpur and Bijwasan, with 59.53 percent and 58.17 percent respectively, witnessed fewer people voting in comparison to the 2015 elections.

Among assembly segments with different unauthorized colonies, which saw only a small (marginal in some cases) decline, were Narela, Badli, Bawana, Mustafabad, Kirari and Palam.

In Narela, 64.98 percent of eligible voters voted on election day compared to 66.6 percent during the 2015 elections, while Badli registered a marginal decline in voter turnout from 63.8 percent in 2015 to 63.5 percent on Saturday.

Similarly, Bawana recorded a turnout of 61.6 percent, compared to 62.3 percent in 2015, while Mustafabad saw 70.55 percent of voter numbers compared to 70.8 percent in 2015.

In Kirari, 63.2 percent of the total voters cast their votes and in Palam, 63.07 percent of the turnout was registered.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.