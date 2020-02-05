UN fails to take action against ICJ order against Rohingyas genocide, EU urges Myanmar to abide

France, Germany, Belgium and Estonia, together with former Councilor Poland, urged Myanmar “to take credible action to bring those responsible for human rights violations to justice.”

Associated press

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 10:07 AM IST

United Nations: The UN Security Council discussed on Tuesday the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Myanmar must do everything to prevent genocide against Rohingya Muslims, but has not reached agreement on a statement.

China, the ally of Myanmar, and Vietnam objected, diplomats said. Instead, the members of the European Union insisted on Myanmar in a joint statement to reporters to comply with the measures imposed by the UN Supreme Court, emphasizing that they are “mandatory under international law”.

EU members said that Myanmar should address not only the root causes of its conflicts, in the state of Rakhine, but also in the states of Kachin and Shan. “Accountability of human rights perpetrators and violations of humanitarian law is a necessary part of this process,” they said.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after Myanmar security forces launched a crackdown on the Muslim minority in August 2017 in response to an attack by a rebellious Rohingya group. Bangladesh currently houses more than 1 million Rohingya refugees. Myanmar has long claimed that the Rohingya are “Bengali” migrants from Bangladesh, even though their families have been living in the country for generations.

Almost all Rohingya have been denied citizenship since 1982, as a result of which they have in fact become stateless. They also get no freedom of movement and other basic rights.

“Myanmar must also create conditions for a voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingya to Myanmar,” said EU members. They reiterated the Security Council’s call on Myanmar to implement the recommendations of the Annan Commission, which had called on Myanmar before the August 2017 attacks to grant citizenship and to guarantee other rights to the Rohingya.

Members urged the government to also promote investment and community-oriented growth to alleviate poverty in the state of Rakhine.

