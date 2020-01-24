UN, EU denounce Boko Haram and ISWAP attacks on aid workers and Nigerians

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) expressed concern at a joint press conference on Friday about the recent upsurge in attacks against aid workers and civilians by Boko Haram and ISWAP in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

They reiterated their commitment to work better together and to intensify their efforts to provide vital assistance to those affected by more than ten years of crisis in the States and to increase support for those who are rebuilding their lives and their communities.

On his first official trip outside Europe, Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, accompanied by the humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, met Friday with President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq and Borno State. The governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, as well as various partners from local CSOs, international NGOs and United Nations agencies implementing the humanitarian response in north-eastern Nigeria.

During the two-day visit, Commissioner Lenarčič and Mr. Kallon also met internally displaced persons and affected by violence in the town of Borno, in the state of Gwoza, and visited aid projects funded by the EU.

Announcing that the European Union would allocate an additional € 26.5 million for humanitarian aid, Commissioner Lenarčič said: “I have seen first-hand the suffering that the conflict has brought to people’s lives and to how crucial humanitarian aid is to their survival.

“What is most important is that humanitarian organizations can reach all those in need, without restrictions, including in areas under the influence of non-state armed groups.

“It is vital that all States and parties to armed conflict respect their obligation to authorize and facilitate the rapid and unhindered passage of humanitarian relief. It is also essential to implement in parallel a global strategy in the region, exploring political avenues while tackling the root causes of conflicts. “

Boko Haram and ISWAP have stepped up attacks and are now creating illegal checkpoints on major supply and trade routes directly targeting civilians, authorities and aid workers, particularly in Borno state.

Twelve aid workers were deliberately and brutally murdered by non-state armed groups in 2019, twice as many as in 2018. Two aid workers, Grace Taku and Alice Loksha, are still being held hostage by non-state armed groups and the community humanitarian worker calls for their immediate and safe release.

“This highly symbolic visit comes at a critical time and brings together the United Nations, international and Nigerian NGOs, local and national CSOs and the European Union, as one of the most important donors,” said Mr. Kallon.

“We are extremely concerned that civilians and those providing assistance to them are the direct targets of violent attacks, hampering our ability to save lives and help people rebuild their livelihoods and communities.

“All actors and stakeholders must intensify their efforts to provide vital assistance to the most vulnerable people affected by the crisis, and do their utmost to guarantee the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers, as well as safe and unconditional access to those in need, ”added the Humanitarian Coordinator.

The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria remains one of the biggest crises worldwide. United Nations and NGO partners, in collaboration with local and national authorities in Nigeria, have provided urgent support and basic services to more than 5.6 million people in the crisis-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

In 2020, the humanitarian community estimates that 7.7 million people will be in need of emergency assistance.

More than 1.8 million people in the three crisis-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe still live in camps or are housed in other communities, which are themselves becoming extremely vulnerable. 1.2 million people in need remain without humanitarian aid in hard-to-reach areas.