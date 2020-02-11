UN chief Antonio Guterres visits Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib during a trip to Pakistan

On February 17, Antonio Guterres will also speak at the international conference on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

United Nations: During his visit to Pakistan next week, UN head Antonio Guterres will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the last resting place of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur.

The UN Secretary General will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday and hold bilateral meetings on that day with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and speak at an event on sustainable development and climate change.

Guterres will travel to Kartarpur to visit a holy place, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters here Monday.

The UN chief is expected to visit one of the most prominent Sikh pilgrimage sites next Tuesday.

Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur Sahib, which has now become the largest Sikh Gurdwara in the world.

On 17 February, Guterres will also speak at the international conference on 40 years of reception of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, organized by the Pakistani government and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), together with High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

He will participate in a high-level panel discussion and other events at the conference.

Guterres will also meet Pakistani President Arif Alvi. The Secretary-General will be in Lahore on February 18, where he will meet students and attend an event about Pakistan’s polio vaccination campaign.

He will visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib before returning to New York on February 19.

Last November, the head of the UN welcomed the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan and said it paved the way for inter-religious harmony and understanding.

We welcome #Pakistan and # India who are opening #KarparpurCorridor today and connecting two major Sikh pilgrimage sites, paving the way for inter-religious harmony and understanding by facilitating visa-free cross-border visits by pilgrims to sacred shrines, Secretary-General spokesman had tweeted.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. It was opened on 9 November by Prime Minister Khan in a historic people-to-people initiative between the two countries.

The Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the River Ravi in ​​Pakistan and is approximately four kilometers from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

According to the Pakistan-India agreement, 5,000 pilgrims from India can visit the shrine daily and the number can be increased in the future.

