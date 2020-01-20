UMANG Awards 2020: three of the worst looks of the night

While we previously thought that 2020 had started in fashion, we most certainly begin to think the opposite after analyzing the appearance of the red carpet of the Umang Show 2020. From the Golden Globes to the Critics Choice Awards, we have already seen fabulous looks this year. At Umang 2020, to say that we were disappointed was an understatement to say the least. From sequined suits to transparent dresses to belted dresses, the red carpet had it all.

Although we saw elegant saris and graceful looks, there were more fashion faux pas on the red carpet than fashion statements. And so we decided to collect and analyze some of the worst looks out of the Umang Show 2020.

1. Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukerji

While Rani Mukerjee generally exudes grace in all of her looks, this time around, we have no idea what she was thinking. She arrived on the red carpet with a pantsuit with golden sequins and we are speechless (and not in a good way). She paired the pantsuit with a black collar shirt and a pair of golden pointy heels. More gold and less class we think! Rani Mukherjee made the situation worse by opting for a bold red lip and smoky eyes and little effort was made with his hair; that she left straight and neglected. We can’t even give this look a score out of 10.

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar

Who thought monochrome could never go wrong? One of the easiest things to put on when you can’t decide what to wear is a monochrome outfit, but poor Bhumi Pednekar was wrong. She was wearing a pair of sparkly tights over which she wore a sequin top. She teamed up with a white fringed jacket belted at the waist. Bhumi Pednekar put little effort into his hair and makeup look and tied it into a rough ponytail. Minimal effort and not beautiful. Pure disappointment!

3. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty’s attempt to create a fusion look went terribly wrong at the Umang Show 2020. She arrived on the red carpet of the series and left us perplexed and we still can’t really put our finger on the look she was trying to achieve. She arrived in a fuchsia pink dress that was belted and waisted at the waist. The peplum style dress was associated with an oriental style choker and three chains of black pearls. She opted for a contrasting pink lip and shimmering eyes, as well as voluminous hair. All in all, we are not digging that look at all and think she certainly needs a makeover, and maybe a new stylist.

After gathering these three looks, it is clear that these starlets did not receive the red carpet memo and were certainly not dressed for the event. The looks weren’t well thought out, lacked flavor and class and simply went wrong. Sorry ladies, best of luck next time!

