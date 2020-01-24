Uma Thurman attends Paris Fashion Week with her lookalike son Levon Thurman-Hawke

Actress Uma Thurman was seen at Paris Fashion Week with her son Levon Thurman-Hawke. The mother-son pair attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2020 show together. Uma, best known for her work for Quentin Tarantino in Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, wore black and white gingham pants with a navy overcoat and a black blouse. Levon, son of Uma and actor Ethan Hawke, wore a black collar shirt, black pants, a predominantly black plaid coat and a gold necklace. Levon went to his Instagram page to post some photos of him and his mom in Paris as well as a short video of the fashion show.

Maya Hawke, Levon’s sister and actress on shows like Stranger Things, didn’t attend the show with the family despite an apparent interest in fashion – she appeared in a campaign for the brand Miu Miu last year. The Thurmans aren’t the only family to make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week this year, when Victoria, David and Brooklyn Beckham were recently photographed at a fashion event together.