Uma Bharti ends political sabbatical, announces decision to contest 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

File photo of BJP leader Uma Bharti.

Bhopal: To make it clear that she plans to end her political breakthrough in 2024, former union minister Uma Bharti announced Wednesday that she would contest the next Lok Sabha election.

“When I announced that I would not contest the Lok Sabha polls of 2019, I had said in the same breath that I would contest the 2024 elections,” Bharti said.

However, Bharti did not specify the state from which she would fight the polls.

Bharti added that she wants to work for cleaning the Ganga and building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which prompted her to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Bharti is currently recovering from a fracture she recently picked up.

The convention party was quick to poke senior BJP leaders about Bharti’s return.

“Those who were excited about Uma Bharti’s decision not to dispute in the 2019 polls and kept her on the sidelines for the past 15 years will now lose their sleep,” said Narendra Saluja, congress media coordinator.

