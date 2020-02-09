Ultra Miami announces environmentally and animal friendly initiatives for 2020

Ultra Music Festival is making its contribution to avoiding pollution and protecting nature this year Mission: at home Initiative is gaining momentum.

New this year, participants get to know the sensitive wildlife and ecosystems in Biscayne Bay and how they can help them. Fans can also collect recyclable items for prizes in the eco-village. When you return this year, leave no trace, free pocket ashtrays, wildlife and environmental education, and noise control.

Ultra writes: “To prevent pollution and preserve the natural elements of our home, we are happy to take these initiatives. Your mission has just started. Stay tuned to learn more about how to be part of #MissionHome this March! “

Clean vibes will also be doing its rounds at Ultra Miami 2020 to keep the site in top shape.

If you are interested in volunteering, sign up here to help.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra