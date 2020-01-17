Ultra Instinct Goku comes to Dragon Ball FighterZ to destroy everyone

FighterZ Pass 2 graduated from Dragon Ball FighterZ when Broly DBS joined the cast last month. In a surprising twist, however, the new character DLC doesn’t end there! Via V-Jump and as forwarded by Siliconera, Ultra Instinct Goku will join the game. Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works will announce further details at the World Tour Finale on February 8th and 9th.

That is all we currently know. So we have to speculate. Ultra Instinct Goku could be the start of a FighterZ Pass 3. Or new characters are released randomly and gradually. Or maybe Goku is just a one-time weirdness to finalize the Dragon Ball FighterZ list. Whatever it is, we’ll find out in a few weeks.

There are people who argue that Goku is already overrepresented in the game, much like Fire Emblem in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Even so, Ultra Instinct Goku is the most powerful version of the hero we have ever seen in an anime when the form was reached to fight Jiren in Dragon Ball Super. I’m curious to see what he looks like when Bandai Namco and Arc System Works remove the lid.

