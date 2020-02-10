Ultimate Love Reality Show: The five most important questions that Nigerians ask

Ultimate Love, Nigeria’s first love reality TV show that started on Sunday, February 9, 2020, has unsettled some viewers about the dynamics of the game.

The show, which is about the search for love, shows 16 roommates, who consist of single men and women and live together for eight weeks in the “Love Residence”.

These “love guests”, as they are called, are expected to find love during the show, after which the winner will be rewarded with five million naira, a home, and a sponsored traditional wedding.

However, the organizers of the show did not provide clear answers to some of the questions that the audience asked:

1. Is the Ultimate Love Reality Show here to replace the popular Big Brother Naija Reality Show? Since the organizers of the annual reality TV show Big Brother Naija heard nothing about whether the show would still take place in 2020, the Nigerians are now wondering whether the show Ultimate Love Guests should replace the BBN. Some have even called the new show a low budget BBN.

2. Since there are 16 love guests in the house, how should the two love birds show up at the end? Which clearing method is used?

Another question that comes to my mind is whether there will be evictions from roommates. The Nigerians don’t know how the last pair will come out. Yes, it will be voted, but what will the result of the vote look like? Are roommates driven out of the house or do the 16 dear guests stay in the house until the end?

3. How were the love quests chosen?

For some viewers, the roommates only appeared out of nowhere. There was no advertisement for the audition for roommates as it is popular with the BBN.

4. What would be the activities of the love guests in the house?

What do they do for 60 days? After following the events of the new reality show in the past 24 hours, one would wonder what the roommates are concerned with for the duration of the end. Which games would be presented? What would be the tasks? How should roommates be ordered? Who will play the role of Biggy since the show was developed after BBN?

5. What is the parameter to measure love between couples and how are they brought together? The big question now is how will love be measured? What will determine the reality of love between the two best couples? Nigerians believe that some love guests may pretend to be in love and plan to be the best couple, after which they will go their separate ways.

There was also no explanation of how the roommates would be merged. Are they brought together by natural circumstances or merged by the organizers?