Ukrainian leader seeks more independence, fires top aid

KYIV – The President of Ukraine dismissed his chief of staff Tuesday as a sign of increasing rivalry in his environment and a possible step to distance himself from a powerful billionaire.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration has released his decree to expel Andriy Bohdan and to use Andriy Yermak’s foreign affairs advisor instead.

Ukrainian media have long reported on a political tug of war between Bohdan and Yermak. Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta Center think tank, said Bohdan’s aggressive style “won him many enemies and hampered agreements.”

Observers saw the resignation of Bohdan as a sign that Zelenskiy, a former comedian, wants to distance himself from billionaire tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky, who previously employed Bohdan as his lawyer.

Some said that Kolomoisky, whose strengths were a TV station broadcasting the sitcom with Zelenskiy, has tried to use his connections with the president to try to shape Ukrainian government policy and protect his business interests.

“The president wants to distance himself from Kolomoisky, who did not hide his ambitions to influence both domestic and foreign policies,” said Kiev-based political analyst Vadim Karasev.

Ukraine was at the center of recent US charges against President Donald Trump. These were caused by a telephone conversation on July 25 in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate his Democratic rival, former vice-president Joe Biden and son Hunter of Biden, who was a member of the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Trump won an acquittal in the US senate last week.

Zelenskiy, who was elected in April, has tried to distance himself from the American accusation drama in an effort to maintain two-part American support. Such support is crucial for Ukraine, which has been stuck for years in a tug of war with Russia after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula Ukraine in 2014 and supported a separatist uprising in Eastern Ukraine, which has since killed 14,000 people.

Karasev said that Kolomoisky was trying to get Zelenskiy to take a pro-Trump position.

“Kolomoisky overtook Trump’s side and tried to force Kyiv and Zelenskiy to play on one side,” he said. “He did it in a rude and brutal way, and he paid for it now.”

Karasev noted that Yermak, the new presidential chief of staff, had met Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, but made sure that Ukraine did not take part in the deposition.

“Yermak insisted that Kiev should take a neutral stance in Trump’s accusation, and Zelenskiy confirmed that course,” Karasev said.

The analyst said the Ukrainian government sent a signal to Washington and Trump about its willingness to resume contacts.

–

Yuras Karmanau contributed to this report from Minsk, Belarus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.