Ukrainegate is all about a personal benefit - Mother Jones

Scott Jennings, a longtime Republican politician, writes today in the LA Times about Donald Trump: “We are not deliberately blind. We are not liars or hypocrites. We have not given up on our ethical standards. However, we are concerned about what drives this impeachment and whether the proposed punishment fits the alleged violation. ”Most of these concerns stem from the fact that Democrats didn’t like Trump from the start.

Fine. What ever. But a little later, Jennings addresses the impeachment charge against Trump:

And then there’s the Ukrainian help. Republicans see Democrats as Just ignore the long history of administration by using help to reward or punish foreign governments for their actions.

That’s it. The big difference between Trump and Biden – and everyone else – is that Trump used military aid to extract a personal benefit from Ukraine. That is the beginning and the end of the whole thing. If he had used military aid as bait to bring Ukraine in one way or another in line with American interests, no one would have blinked

But he did not do it. He used the aid as bait to get a personal favor from Ukraine: an investigation of an opponent in a presidential battle. This is a clear example of abuse of power, as you can imagine. And after he got caught, Trump didn’t apologize or promise not to do it again. He carried out an arson attack that left the Democrats with no choice but to indict.

I should know: I am one of them. Many of my liberal allies have practically demanded Trump’s impeachment since his election. I have not. As much as I loathe the man, I would not have believed that he did anything really accusable, and I was not sure whether the accusation was politically wise either. Then Ukraine came. I still thought impeachment might be politically unwise, but it only took a few weeks before it became clear whether Trump’s actions were untouchable. Of course they were. Secretly withholding Congress approved military aid in return for a personal benefit? To put the responsibility in the hands of his personal lawyer instead of the US diplomats? Helpers instructed Congress to lie to what was going on? Politically or not, of course Trump had to be charged. It would be both cowardly and a mockery of the constitution to do something else.

However, it all depends on Trump’s price being personal and not national. I suspect that hardly anyone really gets this. Investigating a campaign opponent is a personal benefit. In an autocracy, campaigns are treated as government appendages, but not in democracies. We are a democracy.

¹Jennings tries to pretend that Joe Biden did the same by refusing to help Ukraine in return for the dismissal of a prosecutor who was investigating Hunter Biden. It’s just a lie. Biden publicly implemented US policy, which was supported by the President, the State Department, and virtually all of Europe.

“Of course not we political junkies. I’m talking about the other 99 percent of the country.