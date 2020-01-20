Ukraine Airlines crash: Iran denies plan to send black boxes abroad while trying to analyze flight data

Iran rejected reports that it will send the black boxes of the shot down flight 752 of Ukrainian International Airlines abroad for analysis after the plane was accidentally shot down by the army.

The official who led the investigation into the accident that killed the 176 people on board seemed to back down in his own statement 24 hours earlier, saying that data loggers would be read in Ukraine.

“We are trying to read the black boxes here in Iran,” Hassan Rezaifar, director of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, told the state IRNA news agency on Sunday.

“Otherwise, our options are Ukraine and France, but so far the decision has not been made to send them to another country.”

Rezaifar had previously been cited by Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim on Saturday saying that black boxes could not be decoded in Iran and would be read in Ukraine with the help of experts from France, Canada and the United States.

1/25

People standing and analyzing the fragments and remains of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in front of the Iranian capital, Tehran, on January 8

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP

2/25 A hole in a part of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752

Iran said on January 11 that “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board, in an abrupt turn after initially denying Western claims that it was hit by a missile.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / EPA

25/3 Tehran

Iranians protested in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran after the Iranian army issued its flight statement

EPA

4/25 Rubble of the remains

The Iranian president said a military investigation into the tragedy had found that “missiles fired due to human error” shot down the Boeing 737, calling it “unforgivable error.”

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP

25/5 Tehran

Local newspapers in Tehran with headlines such as: “National mourning”, “Apologize, resign”, “Unforgivable”, “Great disaster” … on the downed Ukrainian plane

AFP through Getty

25/6 Kiev, Ukraine

The president of Ukraine International Airlines, Yevhenii Dykhne, stands next to a map of the departure route of flight PS-752 at a press conference about the accident

Reuters

25/7 Tehran

Iranian students demonstrated after a tribute to the victims.

AFP through Getty

8/25 A victim’s Canadian passport

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP

25/9 This combination of satellite images shows an image of before and after the accident site in Tehran

The image (above), according to Maxar, shows vehicles and personnel (center) during accident recovery and investigation on January 11, with a wall destroyed by the football field (left) and a wall (top right). The image below was taken on November 27, 2019.

Maxar / AFP technologies

10/25 Ukraine

Portraits of victims with flowers and candles at Boryspil International Airport in Kiev

EPA

11/25 holes in the remains

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP

12/25 Tehran

People gathered for a candlelight vigil at the door of Amri Kabir University

AP

13/25 People stopped and analyzing the fragments and remains of the Ukraine International Airlines plane

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP

14/25 Protests against the war with Iran took place in London

The demonstration was co-organized by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Stop the War Coalition, an activist group formed in 2001

Getty

15/25 A hole in a part of the Ukraine International Airlines flight

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / EPA

16/25 Labor Party leader spoke at the event

Jeremy Corbyn posing with a banner against the war during the demonstration against the threat of war against Iran, in Trafalgar Square

AFP through Getty Images

17/25 A rose rests on a page with photographs of people who died in Iran

Iranians from all over California met in Los Angeles to participate in the California Convention for a Free Iran

Reuters

18/25 A young protest against a possible war with Iran in London

Pennsylvania

19/25 holes in the remains

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP

20/25 Rescuers search the scene on January 8

AP

21/25 Rescuers look at the scene

AP

22/25 Rubble of the international airlines of Ukraine

Reuters

23/25 Rubble of the international airlines of Ukraine

IRNA / AFP / Getty

24/25 One of the aircraft’s engines is among the wreckage

EPA

Rubble 25/25 of the international airlines of Ukraine

AP

Canada, which had 57 citizens in the Boeing 737-800, has requested that black boxes be sent to France for analysis. Two investigators from the country’s transport safety board (TSB) examined the remains during a six-day visit before leaving Tehran on Sunday.

“There are still no firm plans on when and where aircraft recorders will be downloaded and analyzed,” the TSB said in a statement.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he had written to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday to urge the boxes to be sent quickly to Ukraine or France.

see more

“The desire of the international community is that the black boxes be sent to where they should be sent … to ensure that we have the appropriate technical expertise when they open,” he added.

Meanwhile, the bodies of 11 Ukrainian victims were taken home on Sunday at a ceremony at the Kiev airport. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Vadym Prystaiko, said that “disconsolate families and the entire nation have the opportunity to pay their respects.”

Flight 752 was en route from Tehran to the Ukrainian capital when it crashed on January 8. After initially denying responsibility, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard admitted that it accidentally shot down the plane after confusing it with an American cruise missile attack.

The confession deepened the crisis that affected Iran when thousands of people took to the streets of several cities to demand the resignation of President Hassan Rouhani and criticize the supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Additional Associated Press Reports

