Britain on Friday qualified US refusal to send diplomat’s wife to Britain for ‘denial of justice’ trial for death of 19-year-old Briton in accident of car.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab in a statement expressed disappointment in the British government over US decision not to extradite car accident suspect Anne Sacoolas to Britain .

Harry Dunn was killed when his motorbike and a car collided outside an American military base in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019.

The driver of the car, Sacoolas, returned to the United States, claiming diplomatic immunity.

Sacoolas was later charged by the British Crown Prosecution Service for causing death by dangerous driving.

“We think it amounts to a miscarriage of justice and we think Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK. We are now urgently considering our options.

“We called the American ambassador to Britain earlier to express the government’s disappointment.

“I also explained that the UK would have acted differently if it had been a British diplomat serving in the United States,” said Xinhua.

In addition, the spokeswoman for the Home Office said Britain was disappointed with the US decision, which appeared to be a denial of justice.

The Sacoolas case had been a thorn in the “special relationship” between the United States and Britain, sparking debate over the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases unrelated to national security.