Ugwuanyi accuses ENSIEC for credible LG elections

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State instructed the Independent Electoral Commission of Enugu State (ENSIEC) to conduct credible, free and fair elections for the presidency and the office of advisor in the seventeen (17) local councils and 260 state electoral districts.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who spoke when he was sworn in by four new ENSIEC election commissioners in the state, following their appointment and subsequent confirmation by the State Assembly Chamber , said the call for credible elections was in line with his administration’s tradition of transparency, fairness and transparency. justice.

The four new sworn election commissioners, who now fill the vacuum created so far within the Commission, are Mr. Solomon Ifechukwu Ude, Ms. Anthonia Chinenyenwa Ogbu, The Hon. Ms. Theresa Egbo and Dr. Ms. Bernadine Ezugwu.

Governor Ugwuanyi has revealed that under section 3, paragraph 2 of the ENSIEC 2000 law, “the Commission will be composed of a chief electoral officer, who will be the president, and seven (7) other members called election commissioners whereas article 11, paragraph 4, provides that the quorum for meetings of the Commission is five (5) ”.

The governor further revealed that the vacuum in the composition of the state’s electoral body had been created following the death of Chief David O. Ngene, the resignation of the Hon. Samuel Okechukwu Ngene and the Hon. Ms. Jane Chinwendu Eneh who was elected to the State Assembly and Engr. Dr. MaryRose Obiageli Abba, who was appointed Special Advisor respectively.

He added that the exhaustion of the members of the ENSIEC did not allow the electorate to form the quorum necessary for a correctly constituted meeting, revealing that with the new members who were sworn in, “as we have just note, the Commission is now properly constituted and ready for the next local government elections, among other related functions. ”

Governor Ugwuanyi, who also swore at Barr. Chris Onyema Ezugwu as Special Advisor congratulated them on their new appointments and wished them the advice of God in the exercise of their functions.

Responding on behalf of the others, Dr. Ms. Ezugwu thanked God and expressed his gratitude to the governor for finding them worthy of serving the state.

Noting that their responsibilities are “very difficult”, require firmness, dedication and commitment, the new electoral commissioner assured the governor that he will do everything to guarantee a credible electoral process in the state.