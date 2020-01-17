ugly anti-Semitic remnant in the center of the court battle

WITTENBERG – High on the wall of a German church in which Martin Luther once preached is an ugly remnant of centuries of anti-Semitism at the center of a court battle.

The so-called Judensau sculpture on the town church in Wittenberg dates from the year 1300. It is perhaps the best-known of more than 20 medieval relics in various forms and variations states of repair that still adorn churches throughout Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

It is located about 4 meters above the ground in a corner of the church and shows people who can be identified as Jews by their headgear, suckling on the teats of a sow while a rabbi raises the animal’s tail. After the Protestant Reformation, an inscription was added in 1570 that referred to an anti-Jewish treatise by Luther.

Judaism considers pigs to be impure and no one denies that the sculpture is deliberately offensive. However, there are strong disagreements about what the consequences should be and what should be done with the relief.

A court in the eastern city of Naumburg will consider Tuesday’s offer of a Jewish man to get the community to tear it down.

It is the second round of litigation in which concerns about anti-Semitism in modern Germany are increasing. In May, a court ruled against plaintiff Michael Düllmann, who wants to bring relief to the nearby Lutherhaus Museum.

The judges in Dessau rejected the claim that he had the right to have the sculpture removed, since this is formally defamatory and the municipality is legally responsible for it. Düllmann appealed.

The relief “is a terrible falsification of Judaism … a defamation and insult to the Jewish people”, says Düllmann and argues that “it has a terrible effect to this day”.

Düllmann, a former student of Protestant theology who converted to Judaism in the 1970s, was involved in this issue in 2017 – the year in which Germany celebrated the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. He says he joined the vigil against the sculpture in Wittenberg and was asked if he was ready to sue if it became clear that the church was not ready to tear it down.

Luther is said to have nailed his 95 theses against the Roman Catholic authorities to the door of another church in Wittenberg in 1517 and thus began the German Reformation. He is also known for anti-Jewish insults, from which Germany’s Lutheran Church has distanced itself.

Luther preached in the town church, which is now a regular stop for tourists in Wittenberg.

When the church was renovated in the early 1980s, the parish decided to keep the sandstone sculpture and it was also restored. In 1988, a memorial was erected on the floor below, which refers to the persecution of Jews and the murder of 6 million people in the Nazi Holocaust.

A cedar tree has also been planted nearby to indicate peace, and a sign informs about the sculpture in German and English.

Pastor Johannes Block says the church is “in the same boat” as the plaintiff and also regards the sculpture as unacceptably insulting. The community, he says, “is not happy about this difficult legacy either.”

However, he argues that the sculpture “no longer speaks for itself as a single piece, but is embedded in a culture of remembrance”, thanks to the monument. “We don’t want to hide or abolish history, we want to walk the path of reconciliation with and through history,” he says.

“The majority of the parish in the city church do not want this to be a museum piece, but rather that people be warned and asked to remember the history of the building with the original,” says Block.

Düllmann is not impressed. “The” Jewish pig “is not weakened by the monument,” he says. “It continues to have terrible anti-Semitic effects in the Church and in society.”

There are mixed opinions in the church too. Lutheran Bishop Friedrich Kramer said last year that he would like to take the sculpture off the church wall and publicly display it with a statement. He doesn’t prefer to put it in a museum. He praised the 1988 memorial, but said it had weaknesses, including that it did not address Luther’s anti-Semitism.

If the judges have the sculpture removed, it may not be the end of the story. Block says the church would ask the authorities to check whether it is possible to remove it from a listed building, and further talks with the court are likely to follow.

The church is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was declared a World Heritage Site in 1996.

Plaintiff Dullmann has little understanding of the dilemma of church preservation. He claims that the authorities deliberately did not mention the offensive sculpture at the time the application was made, in order not to endanger it.

Whatever the outcome, Block regrets that the case went to court.

“We are not advocates and initiators of the sculpture,” he says. “We are heirs and try very carefully to deal with this legacy.”

Geir Moulson reported from Berlin. Christoph Noelting from Bonn contributed to this report.

