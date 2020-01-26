Greta Thunberg is the face of change when it comes to global climate summits. However, there are many young women at the forefront of the movement.

Vanessa NakateThe 23-year-old is just one of Thunberg’s contemporaries and took part in the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday (January 24) with the teenager. The problem is, some media want you to believe that Nakate is not part of the global conference.

Nakate said she was dismayed that she had been removed from the Associated Press photo of Thunberg and other activists in reporting on the event Luisa Neubauer, Isabelle Axelsson, and Loukina Tille,

The AP later changed the photo, which appeared as a thumbnail on Twitter for the story Nakate tweeted.

“I was excluded from this photo! Why? «She wrote a tweet about the story.

Nakate described her disappointment buzzfeed, “I cried because it was so sad, not only that it was racist, I was sad because of the people from Africa,” she said. “It showed how much we are valued. It hurt me a lot. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life. “

Nakate also posted a 10-minute video explaining her experience at the conference and her feeling of being cut out of the AP’s photo.

Nakate has been a climate activist since 2018 and was inspired by Thunberg to found her own climate movement in Uganda and to launch a one-off strike against inaction against the climate crisis in January 2019.

Since then, Greta Thunberg has reacted to the cropped photo and passed on her solidarity with Nakate.

A spokesman for the AP said buzzfeed There was “no bad intent” behind the harvest. “(The) AP routinely publishes photos as soon as they are received. When we received additional images from the field, we updated the story. AP has published a number of pictures by Vanessa Nakate. “