Vanessa Nakate, a twenty-three-year-old Uganda climate activist who attended the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos along with Greta Thunberg and others, felt dismayed to discover that it had been cropped from a photo published by the Associated Press news agency.

On Friday, Nakate participated in a press conference on climate change, which was attended by other climate activists such as Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Isabelle Axelsson and Loukina Tille. As is the norm, the four photos were clicked after the press conference. However, when the news agency published the image, it cut Nakate, which can only be described as an act of racism, since she was the only African activist at the conference.

Nakate turned to Twitter to express how humiliating and hurtful the incident was.

I was cropped from this photo! Why? https://t.co/HJsjMRRb5Z

– Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020

He also shared a ten-minute video about what it means to be cropped from a photo:

Share if you can What it means to be removed from a photo! https://t.co/1dmcbyneYV

– Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020

In the video, she talks about how this is not only being racist towards her, but also the continent she represents. She posted the same thing in another tweet:

Not only did you delete a photo, you deleted a continent, but I’m stronger than ever pic.twitter.com/J34WMXvPAo

– Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020

Greta Thunberg also responded to Nakate and said: “I am very sorry that they did this to you … you are the last one that deserved it! We are all very grateful for what you are doing and we all send love and support!! I hope see you again soon !! ”

I am very sorry that they did this to you … you are the last one that deserved it! We are all very grateful for what you are doing and we all send love and support! ❤️❤️💖💖💖I hope to see you again soon !!

– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 24, 2020

