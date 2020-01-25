Ugandan climate activist cropped on photo taken with white peers

The Associated Press (AP) news agency apologized after cropping a Ugandan climate activist from a photo she posed with her white peers after a press conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate said she was invited to attend a youth climate science event. When media coverage of the event emerged, she noticed that it had been cropped with a photograph, where she appeared alongside activists Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson, Luisa Neubauer and Loukina Tille.

“This is the first time in my life that I have understood the definition of the word racism,” Nakate said in a video statement posted online.

Nakate confronted AP about the incident on Twitter, writing, “Why did you take me out of the photo? I was part of the group! “

In a video statement posted online, Nakate said, “I see the photos and I can clearly see how I have been cropped from the photos.

“My message was left out and my photo was also left out,” she said.

“You didn’t just erase a photo. You erased a continent. But I’m stronger than ever,” said Nakate later on Twitter.

In a statement released Friday, Lauren Easton, AP director of media relations, apologized for the incident.

“We regret to publish a photo this morning that cropped Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, the only person of color in the photo. As a news organization, we are deeply concerned about accurately representing the world we cover, ”said Easton.

“We train our journalists to be sensitive to issues of inclusion and omission. We have spoken internally with our journalists and we will learn from this error in judgment, ”she added.

Thunberg said the incident was “completely unacceptable”.

The PA article Nakate refers to now contains an image showing her and other climate activists at a press conference.

Nakate later wrote, “Everyone saying I should position myself in the middle is wrong!” Should an African activist stand in the middle just for fear of being cropped? “