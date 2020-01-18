Uganda civil lawsuit against nonprofit Bedford delayed due to continued mediation efforts

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: jan 17, 2020 / 8:56 pm EST / Updated: jan 17, 2020 / 8:57 pm EST

BEDFORD, Go. (WFXR) – Civil lawsuit against “Serving His Children” (SHC), a non-profit organization based in Bedford, is delayed due to ongoing mediation efforts between the government of Uganda and the profit agency non-profit.

According to Ugandan law, a judge will not consider the merits of the case until all mediation efforts have been completed.

WFXR News first reported on the lawsuit last summer, which indicates that SHC was responsible for the deaths of children in the region.

However, in February 2019, the Uganda Medical & Dental Practitioners Council investigated the allegations.

“The team was unable to support allegations that large numbers of children died as a result of CHS services in the districts of Jinja and Mayuge. The team found no evidence that Ms. Renee Bach, director of SHC was treating children. “

Statement from Uganda Medical & Dental Practitioners Council

SHC’s work continued in Uganda without interruption.

In the past year, SHC has provided nutritional assessments to 26,808 children. Of these, 351 suffering from acute malnutrition were admitted to CSS programs and additional preventive support was provided to 353 children.

Mediation efforts began in November 2018 when evidence was presented to the magistrate that the lawyers who had filed the case were not allowed to practice law in the country of Uganda.

A second meeting was postponed the following month with the obligation for a licensed lawyer to be present with the applicants; however, the mediator was unwell, which resulted in a new date of February 18.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.