UFC news from Conor McGregor: John Kavanagh shares the relapse picture with Notorious before fighting Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor’s coach shared a photo of the Irishman against Donald Cerrone before returning to the UFC.

The former world champion with two weights will fight in the Octagon for the first time in 15 months when he faces the American in Las Vegas this weekend.

And the 31-year-old will have some familiar welterweight faces in his corner, including head coach John Kavanagh and striking coach Owen Roddy.

Kavanagh, the owner of the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, has been working in McGregor since his mixed martial arts debut in 2008 and has shared an old photo of the couple along with the headline “Since Day 1”.

During their time together, ‘The Notorious’ has become one of the best-known names in the sport and has won two UFC titles under the direction of Kavanagh.

After unifying the featherweight title with defeating Jose Aldo in 2015, McGregor also won the lightweight crown a year later with a TKO triumph against Eddie Alvarez.

Although his last Octagon game ended in a disappointing loss to rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, Kavanagh has insisted that the Irishman do his best before returning to Cowboy.

“I think this is the best thing he has ever seen,” Kavanagh told TheMacLife. “And the reason why I say that is because of the consistency in the past few months.

“There is a real return to smiling on the mat, enjoying, having fun and it is a cliché to say, but a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.

“He just seems to be very happy with his life and his education and with the environment we have here and with the renewed competition and exchange and so on.

“I think that’s the best thing he’s ever seen.”

