UFC news from Conor McGregor: betting patterns show that Khabib could once again play for Notorious

A flood of betting has shown that a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov could take place much earlier than many UFC fans might think.

The Notorious returned to the octagon in some fashion on Saturday when veteran Donald Cerrone was torn down in 40 seconds.

The attention immediately turned to McGregor’s future plans, in which the bookmakers initially set to 1/10, so that he would then be able to compete with Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight division.

However, with continued support for a Khabib rematch, the chances have dropped from 15/2 to only 13/5.

The couple met in October 2018 when the undefeated Russian submitted the Dubliner in the fourth round of his competition in Las Vegas.

McGregor made no secret of his appetite for a rematch, and when asked about McGregor’s next fight on Saturday night, UFC boss Dana White said that both Masvidal and Khabib were viable options.

White said: “There are many different things that make sense. I have to see what he wants.

“He really wants the Khabib fight and I think he’s ready to wait for it.

“Do I want to see the Conor vs. Masvidal fight? Sure, but we have to do what is right.

“It’s a huge struggle for their legacy and for sport.”

Conor McGregor in action against Donald Cerrone

(Image: © INPHO / Tom Hogan)

Oddschecker spokesman Callum Wilson said: “While Jorge Masvidal remains an entertaining fight for fans, the rematch between McGregor and Khabib is the one that keeps the Irish busy at night.

“Since the market opened, 26% of all bets on McGregor’s next opponent have supported the Russian.

“The bookmakers have already rated the rematch with the Notorious One 3/1 to win, and Khabib has a price of 3/10 against the favorite.”

