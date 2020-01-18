UFC: Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone share an intense final showdown

McGregor and Cerrone met face to face before their UFC fight (Image: Getty)

Conor McGregor only drew a smile from a relaxed Donald Cerrone in his final showdown on the eve of his UFC showdown.

Rivals head UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, with McGregor aiming to recover from another long absence with his first victory in the Octagon since 2016.

With questions revolving about the possible decline in McGregor’s popularity, the Irish and Cerrone attracted a large crowd at ceremonial weighings at the Park Theater at the MGM on Friday afternoon.

Conor McGregor and Cowboy face each other for the last time before the big fight!

Oooohhhh baby 😍

LET’S GO!

Order # UFC246 here ➡️ https://t.co/z8cH3CwHdF pic.twitter.com/xxC5G1awrT

– UFC at BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 17, 2020

Around 5,000 fans participated in the weigh-in, more than half of them supporters of McGregor.

The songs of “Ole, Ole, Ole” sounded just before Cerrone and McGregor made their entrance.

Both men weighed 170 pounds earlier in the day and were expected to be another cordial showdown.

However, McGregor decided to seize the opportunity to approach Cerrone, and stripped to his underwear after strutting on stage.

The 31-year-old crouched down and brought his fists close to Cerrone’s face before facing his opponent face to face in an intense final look.

However, Cerrone seemed unperturbed, just smiling at McGregor before shaking hands.

McGregor is the favorite against Cerrone and has insisted that the fight will be the beginning of his 2020 season.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion intends to fight three times this year and has his sights set on a confrontation with Jorge Masvidal and a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cerrone relaxed during weighing (Image: Getty)

McGregor was pumped (Image: Getty)

McGregor returned to his old weighing intimidation tactics (Image: Getty)

McGregor was right in Cerrone’s face (Image: Getty)

There was a handshake at the end of the intense confrontation (Image; Getty)

McGregor and Cerrone fight on Saturday night (Image: Getty)

