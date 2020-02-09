UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes LIVE: Stream, UK start time tonight, undercard appearance

Jon Jones puts his light-heavyweight title on the line when he fights Dominick Reyes at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas – and you can follow live coverage of that fight and all other UFC 247 matches below.

30-year-old Reyes is undefeated in the Octagon and beat Chris Weidman the last time-out, but will have to produce the performance of his career if he wants to capture the title of Jones.

The reigning lightweight heavyweight champion is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history and is currently at the top of the men’s rankings for pounds. Follow the latter below.

UFC 247 key points

The main card takes place at 3:00 GMT

Expect the main event to take place around half past four

2020-02-08T17: 58: 34.536Z

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of UFC 247.

Alex Pattle will be present from 3 a.m. to provide coverage. In the meantime, why not read his report of the last big mixed martial arts card: the sensational victory of Conor McGregor over Donald Cerrone last month in Las Vegas.

UFC 247 preview

When is UFC 247?

UFC 247 is tonight: Saturday, February 8. That means it’s for British fans in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Where is it?

The fighting takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

What time does the main event start?

The main card takes place at 3 AM GMT. Expect the main event to take place around 4.30 a.m.

On which TV channel can I watch it?

UFC 247 is shown live on BT Sport 2.

The promotion is not pay per view in the UK.

Full card

Main card

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes (title light heavyweight)

Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian (title flyweight ladies)

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Mirsad Bektic vs Dan Ige (featherweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi (heavyweight)

Prelims

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo (middleweight)

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams (welterweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee (flyweight ladies)

Early prelims

Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista (bantam weight)

Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte (bantam weight)

Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez (bantam weight)

Opportunities

Jones to win: 2/9

Reyes to win: 10/3

Forecast

Jones was not at his best during the last time out. But he should have too much for Reyes. We predict Jones through UD.

