UFC 246 Predictions: Nathaniel Wood wishing the defeat of Conor McGregor

Although I am supporting Donald Cerrone to get the victory, I go with Conor McGregor for the main event of UFC 246. I am a big fan of Cowboy, I think he is a great fighter and seems like a nice and humble guy.

I have lost some respect for McGregor, but now he seems to be saying all the right things and I hope he has changed his ways.

He is a great fighter, and I was a big fan of his when he started, but I think that money and success came to his head a little, if I’m sincere. He was a fighter who was fighting when he started his career and for me, playing this arrogant character contradicts who he was when he started.

I know I would never change who I am. If I had that platform and I was making that kind of money, I would use it to help people. I’m sure he has done it, but I’m not a big fan of flashy and flashy things.





Main card UFC 246

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira

McGregor vs Cerrone

For me, although I hope Cerrone gets the victory, I think McGregor might be too skilled for him. I think this fight will depend a lot on Cerrone. If he brings his game A, it can make it a difficult night for McGregor, but if he doesn’t, I think McGregor will knock him out quickly, as he did with José Aldo and Eddie Alvarez. A victory for either of the two men would be great for the welterweight division, but I think if Conor gets the victory, the fight would be McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal, that’s the money fight.

Holm vs Pennington

I’m going with Holly Holm here, I’m a big fan of him. He seems to be a big fan of all the teammates of my next opponent (John Dodson)! I think he will do well, has been there, done that and got the shirt. Her experience should play an important role and she is one of the best fighters of all time. He has been in the game for a long time and still competes at the highest level. I am a big fan of his personality too.

Oleinik vs Greene

For me this is 50/50, I’m really not sure how it will work. This could easily be reduced to who appears with the best mentality at night, who is the one who will get the victory. That’s what happens with the heavyweight division, it’s so unpredictable. All that is needed is a big fish to completely change a fight.

Gadelha vs Grasso

I go with Claudia for this one, I’ve seen her fight several times and I like her style. I think he will do the job and I have the feeling that he will do it quite easily, but we’ll see at night. I think the key will be more shocking than the land game, but it is a difficult cookie and I think it will do very well.

Pettis vs Ferreira

I like Anthony Pettis and I want him to win, but I don’t know if he will. I’m not sure he has the same momentum he once had. Unfortunately, I think I could lose by decision, that is the choice I will go with, but I really hope it wins. I am a big fan of yours and a victory here could help you restart your career. That is the best of UFC, if you can collect some quality awards, it can bring you back to the title dispute. It will be interesting to see that I would love to get the victory, but I’m not sure I have that same mentality.

Prospect UFC 246 struggles to see

I am very excited about McGregor vs Cerrone, but outside the main event, the fight I most expect is Pettis vs Ferreira. It aims to be a great fight and Pettis has a rather striking style, so I will be interested to see if he uses that.

