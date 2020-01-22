Vinod Jain believes that ‘Congress’ is an appropriate name for his son, since his whole family has always been associated with the party.

Photo by Vinod Jain by ANI, the baby’s photo is representative.

A man from Udaipur, who works in the media department of the Prime Minister of Rajasthan, decided to appoint his son, the Jain Congress, after the Indian National Congress. Vinod Jain believes that this is an appropriate name for his son, since his whole family has always been associated with the party.

This act of naming his son after the game shows his loyalty to Congress, as he has also mentioned that he wants his future generations to also maintain loyalty to the party that his family has followed for generations, as reported by ANI.

“Some members of my family were reluctant to call the Baby Congress, but I was determined and waited until they came,” he said in an interview. He also said that it had taken them a long time to obtain the birth certificate of the baby born in July last year.

Jain also said he admired Ashok Gehlot, who inspires him. He also hoped that his son would also enter politics when he turned 18. According to reports, he wants his son to be associated with the Congress party in the future.

