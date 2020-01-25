UCLA athletics lost $ 18.9 million in 2019

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

A financial report from UCLA Athletics paints a bleak picture of the current state of affairs, as the department reported a deficit of $ 18.9 million for the 2019 financial year, according to Jon Wilner from the Bay Area News Group.

Per Wilner: “The Bruins had sales of $ 108.4 million in the twelve months, compared to $ 127.3 million for Chip Kelly’s first season as a football coach and the turbulent basketball track at Steve Alford was released. “

Wilner reports that this is the first time in 15 years that the sports department has lost money and that this “coincides with the last few months of sports director Dan Guerrero’s term in office”.

Guerrero will retire in June.

He was asked to interview the Bay Area News Group, but instead made the following statement: “Financial responsibility was a hallmark of UCLA Athletics and was almost entirely funded from our own funds, while the budget of $ 42 million in 2002 was raised to currently $ 130 million a point of pride. “

According to a spokesman, the lost money “is covered by an interest-bearing loan from the central campus,” said Wilner.

Back to Chip Kelly, the Bruins football program has been a mess since he arrived, playing between 7 and 17 and missing a bowl game in both seasons. As you can see here, the poor quality on the field has affected the balance sheet.

With this in mind, it is not surprising that concerns about Kelly’s tenure as football head coach have been raised.