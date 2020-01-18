Uche Maduagwu accuses some Nigerian celebrities of taking N4m to discredit Amotekun on social networks

Popular Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu accused some of his colleagues of taking money to discredit Amotekun on social media.

According to him, some Nigerian celebrities are paid N4m just to discredit the Amotekun on social networks.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels & Billionaire Husband, Ned Nwoko spotted having a good time with American comedian, Steve Harvey & Family (photos)

He posted on his Instagram page claiming that some of these celebrities had taken money to discredit the Amotekun.

“#Amotekun is the only solution to the endless insecurity in the Southwest, don’t let any #fulani herd politician take it away from you… momentAt the moment I speak, some #Nigeria celebrities are said to have received millions of nairas of some fair politicians To discredit Amotekun on social networks, I am the only popular actor in #Naija to have caught the eye of @chrissyteigen in #Hollywood. I have already spoken to the governor of #OyoState and I hope to speak with the governor of the state of #Lagos soon. 🙄I am a #Igbo man but I support this great security outfit of these governors of the Southwest. Let me correct the ridiculous error that Amotekun is a governor of the Southwest hijacked from the state police, anyone who has watched the increase in kidnappings and banditry in the Southwest will tell you that #fakenews , 🤷‍♂️Amotekun is a quintessential neighborhood police network, and it aims to complement the commendable effort of the Nigerian police, ”he wrote.

READ ALSO: “Peruzzi slept with Chioma, Davido’s mom” – King Patrick launches a bomb