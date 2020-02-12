Uber driver charged with kidnapping after livestream tracking of passengers

A Uber driver in Virginia was indicted after police claimed he was trying to chase someone who started his car – without letting his passengers out.

Richmond police have charged 38-year-old Olufemi S. Olomola with two cases of kidnapping, reckless driving and crimes. According to the police, Olomola is in custody. It is unclear whether he kept a lawyer.

On Monday evening, John Murray and his wife Tameka Swann were looking forward to a rare date when they drove to dinner with the Uber app. That would be the end of the routine request they are constantly making.

Murray says her driver, whom he identified as Olomola, picked her up from her house. A few blocks later, another driver left them behind.

“I thought we would just drive past and they would exchange information, but the other driver turned around and started,” he said. “I had no idea that he would be quick and angry with us.”

Murray started streaming live on Facebook when the first accident happened. In the video it is quiet at first. Murray and Swann discuss the accident, and their driver hands Swann his cell phone to speak to 911. But then they accelerate.

For the next four minutes, the video shows the driver driving through red lights and stop signs while the couple asks the driver to stop.

“I have four children that I can’t drive like that – you have to let us out,” says Swann.

“I can’t let this guy go,” says her driver.

About halfway through the ordeal, the video shows the driver running through another red light and barely missing a cyclist when Murray starts screaming. Then you can hear the impact when another car hits them.

Your driver started again.

The 911 driver prompts the driver to stop the chase.

“He went on, he went on. It was the scariest moment in my life, ”Swann told CNN subsidiary WTVR.

Finally the driver stops and lets the couple out.

In a statement to CNN, Uber said: “The behavior of this driver is deeply worrying and his access to the app has been removed. We have contacted the driver and are ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”

Murray says he and his wife were examined by an ambulance and are still sore from the two accidents.