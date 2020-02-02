Uber blocks 240 user accounts for possible virus contact

According to the Uber app, in which the Mexico City health authorities asked for information about a possible carrier of the coronavirus, it was released in January

Uber has blocked the accounts of 240 users in Mexico who may have been in contact with drivers who have carried a person suspected of the fatal corona virus.

In Mainland China, more than 300 people have died from the novel corona virus, and although more than 100 people have been infected outside the country, Mexico has not reported a confirmed case.

According to the hailstorm app, the health authorities of Mexico City requested information about a possible carrier of the coronavirus in January. Uber found two drivers who carried the suspect before carrying another 240 people.

“We have given these two drivers and the 240 users information about the temporary deactivation of their accounts,” said a statement on Twitter.

The Mexican Ministry of Health announces that it continues to monitor people who may have been in contact with the possible coronavirus that has been classified as a tourist of Chinese origin and has subsequently left the country.

“Of the contacts identified so far, none developed symptoms of the disease more than 10 days after exposure, which exceeds the average incubation period,” the authorities said in a report.

Mexico also said on Saturday that it had evacuated ten people from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

