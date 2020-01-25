UAE weather: increased humidity and low precipitation expected Friday evening

More rain is expected in the UAE this weekend. Light rain was reported in Al Ain in the morning. It is partly cloudy in the other emirates, especially in the north, east and coastal areas, according to the National Meteorological Center (NCM). Residents of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah can expect an increase in humidity and light showers this evening, with similar weather on Saturday morning. The formation of mist and fog can cause poor visibility on the roads. The temperature in Dubai is currently around 20 ° C and 21 ° C in Abu Dhabi. It will stay at the bottom in the mid-20s during the day.

Winds are expected to blow continuously during the day, at a speed of 20 to 30 km / h, sometimes reaching 45 km / h. Conditions in the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea are expected to be difficult.

According to a recent report in Gulf News, more cloud seeding is expected, which will cause heavy precipitation in the eastern and northern parts of the United Arab Emirates. An NCM official is quoted as saying that the rains are expected to continue until Monday, January 27. The authority said cloud seeding flights are on hold and will be sent based on the presence of clouds with rain droplets.

The United Arab Emirates has been carrying out cloud seeding work over the past decade to increase the amount of precipitation received. The country is currently conducting more experiments as part of the UAE research program for the science of improving rain. One of the projects is led by Professor Maarten Ambaum from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom. In a recent interview with The National, he developed new methods of cloud seeding, saying, “Our project focuses on atmospheric electricity and the use of charge techniques to fuse small droplets (clouds) to form form larger ones. We even studied the possibilities of mounting large masts with ion emitters. By putting an electrical charge on the drops, it should be more likely that the small drops will stick together. And large raindrops are less likely to evaporate before reaching the ground. “

