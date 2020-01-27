UAE weather: cooler temperatures, strong winds and high humidity

The cold has returned to the UAE. The lowest temperature recorded in the country today was 1.4 ° C at Jais Mountain at 6:45 am. According to the latest reports from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the temperature fluctuates between 1 ° C and 10 ° C in the mountains, between 10 ° C and 20 ° C near the coast and varies between 7 ° C and 21 ° C in internal areas. NCM also said in a statement: “Cloudy to partly cloudy skies over most parts of the country at times, especially east and north. The winds will sometimes become strong, especially over the sea, and will cause increased dust and poor visibility over exposed areas during the day. “

Humidity levels will increase at night and Tuesday morning in coastal and inland areas. According to the NCM, maximum humidity should reach between 65-85 percent around the coastal areas, 70-90 percent in the interior areas and 55-75 percent in the mountains. The Persian Gulf will sometimes be very rough, while the Arabian Sea will be moderate to rough.

On Sunday January 26, several regions in the UAE received moderate to heavy precipitation. Horizontal visibility was poor, less than 2,000 meters, due to dust and strong winds blowing at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour. Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah received heavy rain and snowfall, with the lowest temperature, 3.7 ° C, recorded at 4.30 am Sunday.

The meteorological office said Tuesday that parts of the country will see clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slightly higher while humidity levels will rise again Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, which could lead to the formation of fog. The weather conditions for Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be similar, with high humidity and light fog.

