UAE expresses solidarity with Wuhan through a message of compassion

Coronavirus is one of the most serious catastrophes of recent times. As of the city of Wuhan in China, this deadly and contagious virus has spread to more than twenty countries in the world. The death toll exceeded 300. The government closed 18 major cities in China, leaving more than 56 million people with movement restrictions. Almost all the major airlines in the world have also canceled their flights to and from China to meet safety requirements. The United Arab Emirates, as always, have decided to stand up with their Chinese brothers and show solidarity in this moment of despair and fear.

The main landmarks of the United Arab Emirates were illuminated with the message of solidarity and compassion for China. These landmarks included the Adnoc headquarters, Capital Gate, the Abu Dhabi global market, the Emirates Palace Hotel, the Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Burj Khalifa, Burj Arab and the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Burj Khalifa lit up with the colors of the Chinese flag on February 2, 2020, while the Adnoc headquarters displayed the same message on February 3, 2020. The message read: “We are one with Wuhan.”

While all the world’s leading airlines have canceled their flights to and from China, the operations of Emirates and Etihad are not affected.

The United Arab Emirates is home to around 180,000 Chinese, 150,000 of whom live alone in Dubai. Expats represent about 88.5% of the country’s total population and the Chinese community definitely contributes a large part. Many of these people are involved in business, while others also serve in the public and private sector. The United Arab Emirates has always emphasized the need for a tolerant society based on respect for all, which is why it is considered one of the safest places in the world despite the fact that people come from all countries of the world. All nationalities and religions exercise their freedom and also respect the freedom of others.

