UAE donates $ 200 million in financial aid to Pakistani youth

UAE and Pakistan have always maintained a close relationship due to common interests and values. While many Pakistanis call the UAE their home, as many are established here as expatriates working in various areas of life, the UAE has also always played a positive role in supporting the causes and initiatives for improving the Pakistan population. Recently, the UAE government has announced a $ 200 million financial aid for the youth development program of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kamyab Jawan. The announcement was made by Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE ambassador to Pakistan, when he met with Usman Dar, the special assistant for youth affairs of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, when he visited Pakistan, had already made the promise of this financial aid for the development of Pakistani youth.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed received by Prime Minister Imran Khan upon arrival in Islamabad

Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE ambassador to Pakistan, also announced a youth exchange program between the two countries. Under this program, a delegation of Pakistani youth will be sent to the UAE to train them in entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence, which is the need today. He also offered young Pakistanis to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, where they would receive special pavilions. Hamad Obaid Alzaabi praised the efforts of the Pakistani government to recognize the potential of youth.

The kind gesture has been much appreciated by the government and the people of Pakistan. According to Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the PM for Youth Affairs, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision to raise the young generation so that he can play and further improve his fundamental role in the national economy. He also mentioned that this was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a great investment was made in youth.

