UAE banks will take legal measures to recover delinquent Indian loans of $ 7 billion

The main banks of the United Arab Emirates are planning to initiate legal proceedings against Indian citizens who have defaulted on their large loans and have moved back to India. This decision comes after the Ministry of Law and Justice of India declared the United Arab Emirates a “reciprocal territory” for the Code of Civil Procedure when issuing a notice in the bulletin in January 2020. This means that Judgments of the United Arab Emirates against loan defaulters and others can be executed in India and vice versa. According to news reports, nine banks in the United Arab Emirates, including Emirates NBD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, plan to chase the delinquents to recover around INR 500 billion or AED 25.67 billion.

Commercial entities owe up to 75 percent of this amount, while the remaining 20-25 percent comes from unpaid personal loans, car loans and credit card payments.

Since 2016, several Indian entrepreneurs and salaried professionals have moved from the United Arab Emirates leaving behind large unpaid loans due to financial struggles in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector. This has affected the profitability of many banks.

A report in Khaleej Times quoted a bank source as saying: “If someone takes a loan and takes it, they are taking money from shareholders. So, whether it is India or any other country, if the law allows banks persecute, we will undoubtedly persecute the defaulters. “

Previously, there was no legal route to recover the money of the Indians who had defaulted, since the loans were mainly in the category of unsecured, which means that the borrowers had no assets, although many have wealth in India . The Gulf News quoted the legal head of a local bank as saying that banks are hoping to recover “from these delinquent volunteers using all legal options.” According to reports, several UAE banks have recovery centers in India that will help them recover these bad loans.

