U.S. Must Reckon With Its Racist Fits: NPR

Bryan Stevenson is the author of the Just Mercy memoir, recently adapted to a film with Michael B. Jordan.

The third Monday of January is a US federal holiday in honor of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., but two southern states – Alabama and Mississippi – also use the day to celebrate General Robert E. Lee, commander of the confederate forces in the civil war .

General interest lawyer Bryan Stevenson lives in Alabama and is the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, which works to combat injustice in the American legal system. The new film, Just Mercy, is an adaptation of his eponymous memoir from 2014. He says that the fact that his state honors Lee completely – let alone the same day as King – is a sign that America is not the evil of its past has acknowledged.

“In the American South, where I live, the landscape is littered with the iconography of the Confederacy,” says Stevenson. “We actually celebrate the architects and defenders of slavery. For me, that must change if we go to the kind of healthy place I think we should go.”

Stevenson has traveled the world and observed how other cultures deal with the injustices of the past. He notes that Johannesburg, South Africa, has a museum and monuments that “talk about the illegality of apartheid.” In Berlin he says: “You cannot go 200 meters without seeing markings and stones placed next to the houses of Jewish families who were abducted during the Holocaust.”

“But in this country,” he says, “we have no institutions that are dedicated and focused to ensure that a new generation of Americans understand the unlawfulness of what we did when we prevailed and persisted in lynching, what we did when we have created racial apartheid through segregation. “

In 2018, Stevenson and his organization opened the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., Both dedicated to the legacy of slavery, lynching, segregation and mass imprisonment in the US for Stevenson, the museum and the monument are an attempt to tackle the past – and to change the future.

“I just had the feeling that we had to introduce a story about American history that wasn’t clear,” he says. “We need to create institutions in this country that motivate more people to say ‘Never again’ against racist prejudice and intolerance.”

Interview highlights

About the “great evil” of slavery in America

The great evil of American slavery was not involuntary service. It was not forced labor. It was this idea, this story, that black people are not as good as white people, that black people are not completely human. (That) black people have not evolved. (That) they can’t do this, they can’t do that. And that story created an ideology of white supremacy. And for me that was the true evil of American slavery.

After the civil war there was 100 years of terrorism and violence. Black people were pulled out of their homes, beaten, drowned, burned, tortured and lynched. And the law did nothing. Communities did nothing. The nation did nothing.

We have adopted the 13th amendment which prohibits involuntary service, forced labor, but it says nothing about ending this story about racial differences, and so I do not think that slavery ended in 1865. I think it has evolved. And this was not a story that we had actually formulated.

After the civil war there was 100 years of terrorism and violence. Black people were pulled out of their homes, beaten, drowned, burned, tortured and lynched. And the law did nothing. Communities did nothing. The nation did nothing. And when we joined the civil rights movement, we had this heroic moment. But that story of racial differences, this suspicion of danger, and guilt remained beyond that era – and we are still burdened with it today.

Stevenson says the Legacy Museum and Memorial are designed to bring visitors “closer to the fear and suffering” of the past.

At the Legacy Museum

It is located in a building that is the former site where a slave warehouse existed. And we want people to know that they are standing on the ground where enslaved people were put in pens and held. It is a block from the auction room where enslaved people were brought to the square and sold. And it’s a first-person experience. We have actually been through hundreds of slave stories and taken these accounts, which are heartbreaking and devastating, and you come in and see the images that you would see if you were enslaved and entered a dark dungeon-like space. We have these pens that are slave pens and they look empty. But when you walk towards them, it activates a motion sensor and a hologram appears and you see and hear a slave person who will report on how they have moved away from their brothers and sisters, their parents, their children, how they have moved away were sold. And bringing people closer to fear and suffering is part of what we are trying to do.

About what EJI’s research on lynching has revealed

During our investigation, we were able to document around 800 more lynchings than had previously been documented. And I think what really came to my mind was heartbreaking, that so many people were lynched just because they wanted to be free. Mary Turner was lynched in Georgia because she complained that her husband was lynched. Elizabeth Lawrence was lynched in Birmingham, Ala., Because she told schoolchildren who threw stones at her not to do that, and because she had the guts as a black woman to rebuke these white children, a crowd formed and they came to her house and they are lynching her.

Black people were lynched because they wanted to pay better as sharecroppers, as tenants because they tried to organize things. Preachers were lynched because they were talking about freedom. People were lynched sometimes because they didn’t call a white man “sir,” because they didn’t get off the sidewalk when whites passed by. And it made me appreciate the absolute fear of living in a place where the most trivial encounter could result in an incident where you or your loved one could be killed. And that’s the trauma. That is the weight that this history has created and I don’t think many people appreciate it.

About the relationship between the death penalty and lynching

Most people do not appreciate that the most violent time for black people in American history in the first weeks and months was at the end of the civil war. Yes, it is not until the late 19th and 20th centuries that legalized murder takes prominence, and when we start limiting this mass murder by lynching in the 1930s and 1940s, you begin to see the modern death penalty begin . … Between 1930 and 1972 the speed of execution increased. And there you begin to see black people being executed instead of being lynched, but (the death penalty is) not more reliable. It is almost as if they have gone from outside lynchings to inside executions, and the error rate is incredibly high.

About how he processes the anger he feels about the history of his family (his great-grandfather was enslaved, his grandfather was killed) and the injustice that he sees in his work every day

Segregation posters can be seen at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Ala. “The great evil of American slavery was not involuntary service,” says Stevenson. “It was this idea, this story, that black people aren’t as good as white people.”

I always understood that anger did not achieve anything in the end. I think in some ways I’m tired of just being emotional about this history. I want to change things. I want to see real change. And I represent people who are so much more vulnerable than me. That is the thing about my work that I can use to put my own emotions in context. I enter prisons and prisons. I stand beside convicted people being executed. I spend time with mothers whose children have been taken away and sentenced to die in prison. I have been next to children who have been abused in prisons and are being threatened. And if you work with such a population that is so vulnerable, you must be willing to find a way to help them, and you cannot let your emotions end the story. …

I always understood that anger did not achieve anything in the end.

I have to believe things that I have not seen. We would not have been able to get 140 people out of death row if I wasn’t willing to believe something I hadn’t seen. We could not build this museum or monument if we were not willing to believe things that we have not seen. I went to Harvard Law School – I had never met a lawyer until I went to study law. And I just think that should be the orientation that supports and defines what we do. It can’t end with anger. It cannot end with fear. We come to a better place, we come to justice, when we get beyond fear and anger.

