Tyson Fury supports Conor McGregor to return to boxing while Gypsy King participates in UFC 246

Tyson Fury assisted Conor McGregor to return to boxing when the Gypsy King visited UFC 246 to pursue the Irish MMA comeback.

Fury was in Las Vegas on Saturday night to see how welterweight McGregor returned to the octagon against Donald Cerrone.

The boxer is preparing to return to the ring when he faces a rematch against WBC champion Deontay Wilder on February 22nd.

And ahead of McGregor’s UFC comeback, Fury was asked about the Dubliners’ plans to box again.

McGregor spoke of a possible rematch against Floyd Mayweather after losing to the ring legend in round 10 in 2017.

Conor McGregor has spoken of returning to the boxing ring to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao

(Image: REUTERS)

‘The Notorious’ – who trained as a boxer before joining mixed martial arts – also hinted at a possible fight against Manny Pacquiao.

“If he wants to be a boxer, if he wants to box, do it,” Fury said about McGregor in an interview with ESPN Radio.

“I thought he did quite well against Floyd Mayweather.

“He really did as well as everyone else. He caught Mayweather with a couple of good shots.”

Tyson Fury said a McGregor fight against Mayweather or Pacquiao would “create jobs and tourism”

(Image: Getty Images)

Fury added: “I think it’s great for boxing and great for martial arts.

“When McGregor fights Pacquiao or Mayweather, there’s a big show in Las Vegas.

“It gives people the opportunity to come out and take part in entertainment and action.

“It creates jobs for people. It brings money to Las Vegas, money to America. It brings tourism to the country. I think it’s very, very good for sport in general.”

McGregor was defeated by TKO in round 10 when he fought boxing legend Mayweather in 2017

(Image: AFP / Getty Images)

“I’d like to see it because that’s what people want to do with their lives.

“Who am I, who are you or who can someone say that someone shouldn’t do what he wants to do in his life?”

Fury is no stranger to fighting crossover sports after conquering wrestling late last year and talking about a possible move to MMA.

In the midst of a possible encounter between Fury and current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, the boxer said he plans to talk to UFC President Dana White about a crossover fight, but would like special circumstances to be implemented.

Fury plans to talk to UFC President Dana White about a crossover fight

(Image: Getty Images)

“I don’t want to be involved in an MMA fight to roll the floor and all of that, no,” said Fury. “But I would fight small gloves against one of their champions.

“Maybe in a cage, but with boxing rules. I think that would be very interesting. With UFC gloves, the little 4-ounce gloves, that would be good for me.

“After defeating Deontay Wilder next month, I sit down with Dana and we’ll try and collect some numbers and see if the fight makes sense.

“Whoever is available from this site and whoever is willing to be caged by the world’s heavyweight champion is the one I want.”

Conor McGregor